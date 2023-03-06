Possible GTA 6 Launch Date Leaked Alongside Awful News

Rockstar has already confirmed it’s working on the next iteration in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but new information now provides us with a possible launch date as well.
Leaker Tez2, who has a good track on GTA scoops, says the release could take place in the holiday season of 2024.
The 2024 launch has been on the table for several years, but Rockstar still isn’t sure it can meet the target. This is why the company could adopt a different strategy to complete GTA 6 on time.
The development of the next Grand Theft Auto version is already underway, and Rockstar confirmed the historic 2022 leak did not impact the work on the game. No further specifics were shared on the release timing, but people familiar with the matter previously said GTA 6 would launch in 2025.
Tez2 says Rockstar is now aiming to release GTA 6 in late 2024. The company is facing several challenges, including the way its dev teams work on the game.
After requiring its teams to work remotely, Rockstar now needs developers to return to the office for what it believes could be increased productivity. This isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, so the return to the office has been received with much criticism. As such, the work on GTA 6 could make progress slower than anticipated, especially if some developers end up leaving the company.
Rockstar still wants to launch the next GTA in the holiday season of 2024, so one approach it’s looking into is cutting some content from the game. This means Grand Theft Auto 6 could lose some content in the favor of a DLC that would be released at a later time.
The game could, therefore, launch without certain content that Rockstar doesn’t consider to be essential for the early success of the game. A DLC would bring back the removed portions of GTA 6 possibly a year later, eventually helping keep the game fresh.
If this strategy doesn’t work, Rockstar seems ready to push the game back even further. Tez2 says a 2025 release is also possible, though Rockstar is unlikely to plan a delay that exceeds six months.
As such, GTA 6 could eventually debut either in late 2024 or early 2025. With Rockstar yet to decide all details, not even the company knows precisely whether the game would be complete at first. A DLC to launch at a later time makes sense, especially if the studio can’t get GTA 6 ready on time.
The official GTA 6 announcement is expected to be made in 2023, as Rockstar typically unveils its big titles approximately two years before the launch for gamers. GTA 6 will be available on PC and new-gen consoles.
The 2024 launch has been on the table for several years, but Rockstar still isn’t sure it can meet the target. This is why the company could adopt a different strategy to complete GTA 6 on time.
The development of the next Grand Theft Auto version is already underway, and Rockstar confirmed the historic 2022 leak did not impact the work on the game. No further specifics were shared on the release timing, but people familiar with the matter previously said GTA 6 would launch in 2025.
Tez2 says Rockstar is now aiming to release GTA 6 in late 2024. The company is facing several challenges, including the way its dev teams work on the game.
After requiring its teams to work remotely, Rockstar now needs developers to return to the office for what it believes could be increased productivity. This isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, so the return to the office has been received with much criticism. As such, the work on GTA 6 could make progress slower than anticipated, especially if some developers end up leaving the company.
Rockstar still wants to launch the next GTA in the holiday season of 2024, so one approach it’s looking into is cutting some content from the game. This means Grand Theft Auto 6 could lose some content in the favor of a DLC that would be released at a later time.
The game could, therefore, launch without certain content that Rockstar doesn’t consider to be essential for the early success of the game. A DLC would bring back the removed portions of GTA 6 possibly a year later, eventually helping keep the game fresh.
If this strategy doesn’t work, Rockstar seems ready to push the game back even further. Tez2 says a 2025 release is also possible, though Rockstar is unlikely to plan a delay that exceeds six months.
As such, GTA 6 could eventually debut either in late 2024 or early 2025. With Rockstar yet to decide all details, not even the company knows precisely whether the game would be complete at first. A DLC to launch at a later time makes sense, especially if the studio can’t get GTA 6 ready on time.
The official GTA 6 announcement is expected to be made in 2023, as Rockstar typically unveils its big titles approximately two years before the launch for gamers. GTA 6 will be available on PC and new-gen consoles.