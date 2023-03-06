Video: Mercedes Gets Unexpected Forklift Ride in China for Illegal Parking

Used to seeing towing jobs being performed flawlessly and as safely as possible for the integrity of the vehicle in question? Well, so are we, but that doesn’t happen in all countries, where this job falls into the hands of the local authorities, and not everyone gives a flying hoot about keeping the ride intact.
Case in point, a Mercedes-Benz got the ride of its life somewhere in China. The model, which appears to be an A-Class Sedan, was illegally parked, by the looks of it, and the road was cleared using something totally unexpected: a forklift.
A short video shared on social media by supercar.fails just recently shows the premium subcompact sedan getting a forklift ride to the tow truck. The latter machine was on the other side of the street, so the joyride lasted only a few seconds. Still, it was probably enough to cause some damages to the underbody of the Benz.
We’re not entirely sure, but it probably sustained damages to the side skirt. Other parts that might have been bruised up are the exhaust system, and the fuel and brake lines. Also, judging by the angle at which the four-door A-Class was transported to the tow truck, the front door on the driver’s side may have taken a small beat up too at one point. Hopefully we’re wrong, and the unfortunate owner got their car back intact after paying the fine, and no trips to the shop were required.
On a side note, we’ve got to hand it to the forklift operator for being skilled enough to perform such a task with ease. And we’ve also got to mention the seamlessly empty part of the Chinese town where this incident was captured on video. It may have been recorded during a COVID lockdown; either that or this is one city that managed to beat traffic. All irony aside, you might be wondering about the when and where parts, and the answer is unknown to us. Still, if you happen to know more about it, then feel free to share the information with us in the comments area down below.
The handling of this Benz using a forklift reminds us of another clip that we covered last summer. That one shows the muscly ZL1 version of the Chevy Camaro getting one final ride before it was disassembled and sold for parts. Only the reason for using a forklift there was simple, as the powerful two-door was badly bruised up in a crash. But at least it didn’t give its life for nothing, as certain components did survive in other cars, including that menacing V8. The supercharged 6.2-liter engine pumps out 650 hp, and turns the ZL1 into a 10-second machine down the quarter mile.
