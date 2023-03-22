Rivian Skimps on the Meridian Elevation Audio System, Owners Are Up in Arms

Rivian launched the R1T and R1S with a high-fidelity audio system designed by the leading audio company Meridian. Two years later, the partnership ended, and Rivian started producing the Elevate audio system in-house. Owners are split over the move, some framing it as a cost-cutting measure, while others think it’s a good sign.
Many carmakers offer a premium audio system for their most expensive models. For various reasons, many of those HiFi audio systems are designed by third-party companies with a reputation in the audiophile segment. In the case of the R1S and R1T, Rivian decided to partner with Meridian, a leading audio company that makes high-end audio systems for luxury carmakers like Jaguar Land Rover. Rivian named the audio system in its vehicles Rivian Elevation by Meridian and later Meridian Elevation. Starting in February, the audio system is called simply Rivian Elevation.
This is intended to mark the beginning of a new era when Rivian makes its own audio systems in-house. We’re not sure whether Rivian will still use the same system and components designed by Meridian but will not pay for the branding or whether it signed up another supplier. Rivian explains on its website that the change brings “a common 1200 Watt, 18-channel amplifier.” The EV maker has also removed the rear passenger door midrange speakers in both models.
Rivian explains that “the new Rivian Elevation audio system is lighter, more efficient, and uses less rare-earth metals.” If we’re to translate this in layman’s terms, it means lower-quality speakers. The bigger and more powerful the magnet speakers are, the better they sound. Having them lighter and less powerful (with fewer rare-earth materials) will result in poorer audio quality. The question is, do Rivian owners care or know the difference?
Rivian claims that internal testing has shown listeners prefer the Rivian Elevation audio experience. Since no one has been able to listen to both systems side by side, we have to believe them. As beauty is in the eye of the beholder, how good an audio system sounds depends greatly on who’s listening. That’s why we went to Rivian Forums to see what Rivian owners think about the new audio system.
Based on the reactions shared in the forum, many of them understand what cost-cutting means. Some of those who have ordered a Rivian recently are determined to drop the order if the truck comes with a Rivian Elevation audio system. Since Rivian says it made the change in February, there’s a high chance they will get the new system. People who have already listened to it say it doesn’t sound that bad, except for the lack of punch in the low frequencies. Still, this was also noticed with the Meridian sound, so there’s not much of a change.
If you want to know how to tell if your truck comes with a Meridian audio system or a Rivian-made one, you should look at the speaker covers. Previously, they were marked with a “Meridian Elevation” lettering. With the change, there’s only a Rivian logo on the covers. If you’ve got a Rivian truck with a newer Elevation audio system, we’re curious to hear your opinion on how it sounds.
