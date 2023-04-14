LEGO Announces Peugeot 9X8 Technic Set With Glow-in-the-Dark Pieces and Electric Motor

A short while ago, LEGO fans learned about a rumor that the famous toy company would launch a set based on the Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar. But now LEGO has made it official, with a May 1 launch date and a relatively affordable $200 price tag.
LEGO fans who have been paying attention to the Ideas website might be aware that a set was previously uploaded there as well. And while it can't hold a candle to the official release, it gave fans an overall idea of how the official set could look, considering it was already rumored to become official when the creator on the Ideas website uploaded the build.
The build in question will be a LEGO Technic set aimed at adult brand fans. However, it's likely that kids who've been into making cars out of plastic bricks for a while could also enjoy the project. But regardless of age, this Peugeot 9X8 will probably offer everyone quite a few hours of joy, as it features 1,775 pieces.
That means that this set will be situated in the mid-size category, making it an impressive build to display, worthy of stealing the shelf space from LEGO's recently released Ford GT. As a result of being double the price of that set, the Peugeot 9X8 will not only be a lot more detailed but also more extensive at 19.5 in. (50 cm) in length, 9 in. (22 cm) in width, all while standing 5 in. (13 cm) high.
But the size of this set is not a surprise, considering it's the successor of LEGO's previous race car, the McLaren McL36 Formula 1 car. And by the looks of it, the company learned from the mistakes present in that build, which was somewhat of a letdown in terms of features despite looking great.
Where the F1 car had a suspension that collapsed under the car's weight, the Peugeot 9X8 seems to hold its stance a lot better. On top of that, the build looks a lot more complex, thanks in part to an increased number of pieces. It even features a model version of the electric engine featured in the actual car, which is connected to a battery and works, something that the McL36 sorely missed.
On top of fixing many of its predecessor's shortcomings, the Le Mans Hypercar-based set also brings a cool new feature to the table in the shape of glow-in-the-dark pieces. This is something that the Peugeot brings over sets like the Lamborghini Sian or Ferrari Daytona SP3, which are a lot more expensive. These pieces will be featured in the headlights and taillights of this car, and they are sure to make it pop out as a stunning display piece.
But because LEGO decided to give this Peugeot 9X8 so many special touches, that doesn't mean the quality was compromised in other areas. The working steering, opening doors, and a V6 engine with moving pistons are just run-of-the-mill details for $200 sets.
So, this set builds on that and pays a lot of attention to ensure all the aero elements are present, with the roof scoop and rear spoiler, diffuser, and even the cut-out fender looking spectacular. This set does more than meet expectations. It exceeds them and sets a new standard for all upcoming Technic builds, making fans excited for the future.
