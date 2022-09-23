McLaren Might Lose in F1 but They Won Toy Vehicle of the Year With LEGO

It has been a great year for LEGO Systems, which won not one but five category wins at the TOTY (Toy of The Year) awards.
The technic side of LEGO is a land full of amazing collectibles and toy vehicles designed mostly for adults. If you venture inside this land, you will surely not leave without your cart full of items and your wallet empty.
The technic build that won the Vehicle Of The Year award is none other than the McLaren Formula 1 Team race car. Brought to a smaller size than the actual car, this building set is made to the last detail to replicate the original and get you into the feeling of owning a racing car.
What is so special about this specific technic set is that the F1 car and the LEGO car were being developed at the same time. At the beginning of the project, both teams only had the blueprint of the McLaren F1 car and did not know how the car would end up looking in real life. The Lego car began taking its shape after the team sketched the build. It was only then that the real challenge began in full force.
The Lego designer, Lars Krogh Jensen, admitted that it was quite challenging to build this specific car. The main issues were the rounded shape and the extra stability required by such a long vehicle. Coming in at 25.5 inches (65cm), it is quite a large build. Moreover, implementing a working F1 suspension and a sturdy chassis wasn't easy..
“It was exciting following the process of seeing their car evolve, but of course, it also meant I was constantly having to make adjustments to our model.” – said Lars Krogh Jensen.
The car ended up having a steering wheel, suspension, differential, and a V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons. Although sadly, the differential is completely open and is only there for show, not serving any actual purpose. For the final touches, they added a bunch of sponsor stickers on the Lego car, truly taking the shape of an F1 race car. Albeit McLaren’s real-life livery is a bit different, as the collectible toy was made before McLaren finalized their sponsor deals. One such key detail is on the alloy wheels, which do not share the Google colors present on the real race car.
