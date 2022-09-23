V8 Powered 1967 Chris-Craft Super Sport is Classy in Ways No Modern Speed Boat Is

Back in the mid-1960s, there was no such thing as composite metals. Even the Saturn V NASA rocket that took men to the moon was made almost entirely out of aluminum alloy, with a sprinkling of stainless steel and titanium wherever they could spare. With that in mind, your options when it came to building a 20-foot or so-sized speedboat were steel, aluminum, or old-fashioned wood. The stunning 1964 Chris-Craft Super Sport is honed from the latter of these. It has a killer V8 engine to boot.
For those uninitiated, Chris-Craft boats is a name that dates back to when Henry Ford was still in grade school. So to say, it pre-dates just about every automotive giant by a solid quarter century at least. Founded by Chris Smith when he built his first wooden boat at just 13 years old in 1874, he was selling high-end wooden power boats to America's gilded elite like William Randolph Hearst and even Old Man Ford himself by the mid-1920s.
By the mid-1950s, the company had expanded into fiberglass and even all metal boat manufacturing. But their bread and butter were always wooden boats handcrafted by skilled artisans in a little town called Algonac, Michigan, just north of Detroit. It's from this group of craftsmen that this 1964 20-foot runabout was manufactured. After almost six decades, it's looking pretty fantastic if you ask us.
No water-logged wooden planks, chipping chrome trim pieces, or badly-patched holes in the hull to be found on this beauty for sale via a Bring a Trailer user based in Lakeview, Ohio. Another small mid-western town roughly in between the cities of Dayton and Toledo. According to the seller, the boat received a comprehensive cosmetic overhaul in 2006, a big reason why the boat looks so fantastic even 16 years post-detail
The engine was assembled by Dearborn Marine Engines of Michigan and labeled under their Interceptor line of Marine V8 engines. The engine breathes through a special Holley 650 marine carburetor. Its wicked-looking Weiand valve covers only make us wish it also had a Weiand supercharger. A small nitpick, admittedly. The engine's power is fed to a simple one-speed forward and reverse transmission and a single propeller. With 260 gross horsepower from the factory, it's plenty of power for such a small boat.
Outside of its engine, the rest of this boat, both inside and out, is like the spitting image of the day it first took to the water. Not a single chip of falling paint nor any cracks in the dashboard defiles what is, in a sense, a time capsule into how different 1960s recreational speed boats were from their modern counterparts. A tasteful and stylish Chris-Craft emblem flank the boat's right side, and all the chrome shines with the vigor of an eternally sunny early summer afternoon.
Moving to the interior, an automotive-style steering wheel with a Chris-Craft center cap is flanked by an equally automotive-looking gauge cluster, complete with a speedometer, tachometer, temp gauge, and oil pressure dial. Combined with the soft touch of two-tone turquoise and white vinyl, it might as well be a 1964 Chevy Bel Air inside. How much money you spend on an equivalent modern speedboat doesn't matter. It will never have a hope of having the same charm this Christ-Craft Supersport exudes without even trying.
