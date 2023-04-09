This LEGO Ideas Lancia Stratos Would Pair Nicely With the Speed Champions Audi Quattro

When it comes to toys that car enthusiasts of any age can enjoy, LEGO strikes as one of the top choices. But just because something is good, that does not mean it can’t be better, and in the case of LEGO, some rally cars would be a great addition to the existing lineup.
One person who seems to share this thought is a user on the LEGO Ideas website going by the name kenta974, who posted a unique creation back on November 24, 2022. One that seemed to hit home with the car community on the website, as since then, it has gathered as near as makes no difference 2,000 supporters.
The build in question is based on the legendary Lancia Stratos, a car that absolutely dominated the rally scene, winning as many as three consecutive championships from 1974 to 1976. But that’s not its entire story, as it also had a rather successful street-legal sports variant, making it an icon among petrolheads.
Moving on to details about the set itself, not many are available, apart from the fact that its size is that of official LEGO Speed Champions sets. Consequently, due to its modest dimensions, some enthusiasts might feel this build is not doing the real car justice.
But when one realizes that LEGO itself already makes a Speed Champions set Audi Quattro, this choice starts to feel more than justified. That’s the car that put an end to Lancia’s dominance in the WRC, the one piece of German engineering that made the Italians reconsider their approach to the sport.
So, it seems only fitting that the Stratos gets immortalized in a similarly sized plastic shell. That does, however, mean that details won’t be as abundant as they are in larger builds. But that’s not the be-all and end-all of LEGO creations, as the theme and substance behind them matter as well.
That being said, it’s not like this LEGO Lancia Stratos is a blob of bricks with no details whatsoever. Quite the opposite. It’s actually really detailed for a set of this size, with the livery probably being the main highlight of this build.
Other parts of the build include a surprising level of detail for its stature as well, like the rear of the car, where the louvers, tail lights, and spoiler look really good and well put together. Even the front is rather nice, with the lightbar and lip spoiler striking as some nice touches.
The final piece of the puzzle when it comes to the details in this LEGO vehicle is the interior, which although not lifelike, looks surprisingly good too. The top of the car lifts off to reveal a cockpit that seems complete, boasting a steering wheel, dials, and even a shifter. Overall, this set would fit well in LEGO’s official lineup and is worth showing some support.
