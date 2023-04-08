This LEGO Ideas Rat Rod Garage Is Small but Packed With Details

LEGO is one company that definitely has a place in the hearts of many, with car enthusiasts being no exception. But one thing that’s lacking from the toy company’s vehicle lineup is hot rods and rat rods, with one minor exception being set 40409, although it is severely underwhelming.
As such, a passionate builder on the LEGO Ideas website going by the name MulticoloredBench089 decided to take matters into their own hands and developed a set that truly embodies what rat rods mean. It goes above and beyond merely putting together a tiny car with little to no details, instead opting to build an entire garage around it, showcasing rat rod culture.
Before getting into the build itself, a couple of things should be made clear to set the bar for what can be expected. The vehicle that’s part of this set is not some thousand-piece behemoth with electric motors and whatnot.
It’s just a well-put-together car that seems to be about the size of the average Speed Champions set, at least if the garage is excluded. With all the bits and bobs adjacent to the car, the size probably triples, along with the number of pieces, so a rough estimate for this set would be somewhere around 750 bricks.
To compensate the modest size of this idea, a garage has been built around the car, packed with small details. But the size can also work to the advantage of this set, as it can become part of someone’s LEGO city, adding a nice flair to it. Small touches like this garage are what give larger builds that added bit of realism and make them feel alive.
This rings especially true when one takes a closer look at this rat rod set, as it is filled to the brim with details. The car itself looks rusty and put together with little to no regard for overall aesthetics, and this design is really well complemented by the engine with its massive air filter robbing the driver of any visibility.
From the back, it’s even better, considering a bone serves as the rear bumper and the fuel tank looks like it sticks to the car through the power of hope and prayer. Everything in this set just fits the theme so well, looking like it was MacGyvered together on a whim.
Even the garage received some love, as it has a plethora of details scattered around, including the walls having some minor damage. The obvious things are present such as spare tires, a wheel rim, tools, a jack stand, and even a fire extinguisher. There are, however, a couple more touches that make it feel real, like the oil stain on the floor or the wrench haphazardly thrown on the floor.
But someone’s garage is also that person’s place of relaxation, so a few touches are included to represent that. There’s a TV mounted on the wall behind the toolbox, as well as a boom box on a shelf above it. It also seems this LEGO mechanic has a soft spot for arts and sports of the mind, as a chess table and guitar adorn the opposite end of the garage, joined by a pizza.
Despite the fact that this set is small, it definitely has heart and clearly shows how much passion went into putting it together. Considering the plethora of nice touches and how it would fit in an MOC build, this set is definitely worth showing some support.
