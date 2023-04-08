This Genshin Impact Liyue Harbor Is an Amazingly Detailed Fan-Made LEGO Ideas

If there is someone who has never heard of Genshin Impact, they are either not a gamer or have lived under a rock. It is a relatively new game that already has tons of players across the globe and gazillions of fans. And one of those fans made a wonderful LEGO representing one of the most famous locations in the game. It is also a quite detailed model with lots of minifigures.

7 photos Photo: LEGO Ideas / BrickBob_Studpants