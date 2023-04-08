This Genshin Impact Liyue Harbor Is an Amazingly Detailed Fan-Made LEGO Ideas

If there is someone who has never heard of Genshin Impact, they are either not a gamer or have lived under a rock. It is a relatively new game that already has tons of players across the globe and gazillions of fans. And one of those fans made a wonderful LEGO representing one of the most famous locations in the game. It is also a quite detailed model with lots of minifigures.
Genshin Impact was released back in 2020, and it became so popular that you can find it anywhere on the internet. It is quite friendly for new gamers and has a cute aesthetic with even cuter characters. Its popularity might have come from the fact that it is a free-to-play game and has quite a large number of details, which is rare in nowadays games.
Liyue Harbor is a main city located in the Sea of Clouds. This area is one of the biggest parts of the game for commerce and trade. Here, players can find lots of mines full of precious ores. These are used to craft items. This fan-made LEGO Ideas was built by BrickBob_Studpants and uploaded on March 5, 2023. Since then, it managed to gather over 2,000 supporters.
This set comes with five minifigures, each representing a playable character from the game with its unique item. Beidou with Rainslasher Claymore, Xiangling with her furry friend, Gouba, Xiao with Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, Xingqiu with Guhua book, and Zhongli with the Staff of Homa. Alongside the main characters, some NPCs in the game also come with this fan-made LEGO Ideas. A perfumer, a blacksmith, and a sailor. Many animals can be found around the harbor, such as a cat, a dog, fish, seagulls, and lobsters.
All the cities, including Liyue, are based on Chinese architecture. We can see that by looking at the roof of the main dock and all the markets. Besides the main dock, there are also market stalls with different items, such as tea, ceramics, fruits and vegetables, and even perfumes.
From the dock, the minifigures can access the wharf tower through a bridge. They can also go aboard the large sailboat or on the two smaller boats. The big sailboat is connected to the main bridge so it will never set sail all by itself. All the boats are placed on little blue bricks that represent the water. This way, they will not fall flat if you decide to use them as decorations.
The set can be built out of 2,467 bricks. The number of pieces might mean that the price could be quite high. Of course, that is only if it manages to pass the two milestones. The first one is to achieve 10,000 supporters and then pass the LEGO expert review.
