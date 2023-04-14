The Belt-Driven Tenways CGO800S E-Bike Is All About Comfort and Practicality for Low Bucks

With summer just around the corner, perhaps you’ll want to leave your car at home and enjoy the fresh air via an e-bike. Today, I’m looking at a commuter e-bike that blends affordability and some premium features into a good-looking package. Here’s the Tenways CGO800S.
But first, let me tell you more about Tenways – the company is headquartered in Hong Kong, but it also has offices and warehouses in Europe, specifically in the Netherlands. Its mission is to build a green and sustainable world through its community of e-bikers. The team is made up of a group of bike trade experts and cycle enthusiasts.
Tenways currently has a small range of three products – I always get a bit excited when I see a manufacturer has a tiny product offering, as I know that they have probably invested extra effort to make them as good as possible. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not saying that a vast range is synonymous with low quality.
We’ve previously covered the CGO600 here on autoevolution – in the meanwhile, the company released a Pro version, which comes with a bigger battery, and, thus, extended range. These two models are categorized under the “City Road Series,” while the one I want to present today, the CGO800S, falls under the “City Comfort Series” umbrella.
So, what does comfort mean for Tenways? First of all, unlike its “road” sibling, the CGO800S features a step-through frame, making getting on and off a breeze. Another key differentiator is the upright riding position, enabling you to scan the horizon ahead properly.
The CGO800S tips the scales at a net weight of 19 kg (42 lb), including the battery. The full weight is 23 kg (51 lb), including all accessories. A single size is available, but the company claims it can accommodate riders between 155 and 190 cm (5’1” and 6’2”).
A 250 W brushless hub motor will help you go the distance – Tenways claims it’s “stealthy, silent, and smooth” and produces only a slight hum even at the max power output. What I like about this e-bike is that it’s fitted with a Gates carbon belt, a much more reliable and durable component than the traditional chain. In fact, the manufacturers say the belt drivetrain will provide riders with 30,000 km (18,600 miles) of maintenance-free travel. This component works in tandem with a Gates CDX Crankset.
The motor is designed to offer seamless assistance, depending on your input, via the magnetic torque sensor. Furthermore, it will stop assisting at a top speed of 25 kph (16 mph) in Europe (as stated by e-bike regulations) and 32 kph (20 mph) in the U.S. After that, as Tenways funnily describes, you can still ride using “pure muscle power.” For those riding in environments with many slopes, know that this e-bike can tackle 10-degree slopes, although that might differ depending on your strength.
There are also other notable components of this e-bike. For instance, it’s equipped with an SR Suntour front suspension and CST puncture-proof tires wrapping 28” aluminum rims. Tenways fitted Tektro hydraulic brakes for additional safety instead of mechanical, bringing you to a quick halt when needed.
Another must-have for urban riding is lights – luckily, the CGO800S features front and rear LEDs. Furthermore, it even comes with flashing indicators, which can be easily activated with a push of the finger – they will be instrumental in traffic.
Regarding the digital experience, you’ll find a smart LCD integrated into the handlebar. It’s compatible with Tenways’ app and will help you navigate to your destination. Moreover, you can keep track of the distances you’ve traveled, speed, range, and more.
Customers will benefit from a 2-year warranty. What's more, an ongoing spring offer also provides fenders, a kickstand, and a rear rack included at a reduced price of $1,600 in the U.S. (discount prices vary in other countries). You can discover more information about the practical e-bike on Tenways’ official website.
Tenways currently has a small range of three products – I always get a bit excited when I see a manufacturer has a tiny product offering, as I know that they have probably invested extra effort to make them as good as possible. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not saying that a vast range is synonymous with low quality.
We’ve previously covered the CGO600 here on autoevolution – in the meanwhile, the company released a Pro version, which comes with a bigger battery, and, thus, extended range. These two models are categorized under the “City Road Series,” while the one I want to present today, the CGO800S, falls under the “City Comfort Series” umbrella.
So, what does comfort mean for Tenways? First of all, unlike its “road” sibling, the CGO800S features a step-through frame, making getting on and off a breeze. Another key differentiator is the upright riding position, enabling you to scan the horizon ahead properly.
The e-bike’s frame is made of 6061 aluminum, a popular choice for budget-friendly e-bikes. Oh yeah, I bet you’re eager to hear about the price – luckily, this EV won’t break your bank, as it has a price tag of $2,000 in the U.S. and around €1,900 in the EU. Tenways currently also delivers e-bikes to the UK, Norway, and Switzerland.
The CGO800S tips the scales at a net weight of 19 kg (42 lb), including the battery. The full weight is 23 kg (51 lb), including all accessories. A single size is available, but the company claims it can accommodate riders between 155 and 190 cm (5’1” and 6’2”).
A 250 W brushless hub motor will help you go the distance – Tenways claims it’s “stealthy, silent, and smooth” and produces only a slight hum even at the max power output. What I like about this e-bike is that it’s fitted with a Gates carbon belt, a much more reliable and durable component than the traditional chain. In fact, the manufacturers say the belt drivetrain will provide riders with 30,000 km (18,600 miles) of maintenance-free travel. This component works in tandem with a Gates CDX Crankset.
The motor is designed to offer seamless assistance, depending on your input, via the magnetic torque sensor. Furthermore, it will stop assisting at a top speed of 25 kph (16 mph) in Europe (as stated by e-bike regulations) and 32 kph (20 mph) in the U.S. After that, as Tenways funnily describes, you can still ride using “pure muscle power.” For those riding in environments with many slopes, know that this e-bike can tackle 10-degree slopes, although that might differ depending on your strength.
Powering the e-bike is an entirely removable battery, seamlessly housed in the downtube. It’s a 36 V, 10.4 Ah battery with 18650, and Tenways claims it’ll last you as long as 62 miles (100 km), although the actual distance will vary depending on several factors, such as rider weight, road conditions, and more. Still, even if it’s in the ballpark of 62 miles, it’s probably enough to commute to your destination.
There are also other notable components of this e-bike. For instance, it’s equipped with an SR Suntour front suspension and CST puncture-proof tires wrapping 28” aluminum rims. Tenways fitted Tektro hydraulic brakes for additional safety instead of mechanical, bringing you to a quick halt when needed.
Another must-have for urban riding is lights – luckily, the CGO800S features front and rear LEDs. Furthermore, it even comes with flashing indicators, which can be easily activated with a push of the finger – they will be instrumental in traffic.
Regarding the digital experience, you’ll find a smart LCD integrated into the handlebar. It’s compatible with Tenways’ app and will help you navigate to your destination. Moreover, you can keep track of the distances you’ve traveled, speed, range, and more.
All in all, the Tenways CGO800S is an excellent commuter e-bike option with above-entry-level components, all for quite a competitive price. You can choose between three colors: Midnight Black, Pebble Grey, and Sky Blue.
Customers will benefit from a 2-year warranty. What's more, an ongoing spring offer also provides fenders, a kickstand, and a rear rack included at a reduced price of $1,600 in the U.S. (discount prices vary in other countries). You can discover more information about the practical e-bike on Tenways’ official website.