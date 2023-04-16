This Fan-Made LEGO Is a Highly Detailed Moon Poster With Tons of Pieces

Many people love LEGO and space stuff, and there are plenty of sets that connect these two. However, most of them are things we see coming from NASA or kids' stuff. Recently, more and more sets that differ from the existing space builds are being uploaded.
One of these sets is already on its way to a local LEGO store near you. Tales of the Space Age is a fantastic fan-made set containing four different 3D postcards inspired by 1980s sci-fi myths, movies, books, and posters. All of these depict an image of a comet, a space shuttle, a black hole, a moon base, and a lunar eclipse.
But there are more amazing fan-made builds on the LEGO Ideas website that could soon become actual sets. The Moon: Earth's Companion is one of them. This is a 3D LEGO Art space poster inspired by our closest celestial body, the Moon. It comes with an astounding number of pieces, 2,360 to be exact. With so many details, we could only speculate that it might cost a small fortune.
This set was made by SharkyBricks and was uploaded to LEGO Ideas on March 1, 2023. It has already managed to achieve 10,000 supporters. Lots of unique and interesting features were added to make this Moon poster a truly amazing set.
SharkyBricks started this idea by using 2D dots that we usually see in LEGO Art models. But these are just small and flat pieces that would not have any striking detail. Next, he used a mixture of bricks, plates, slopes, and more.
But with the jaw-dropping number and variety of pieces used in this build came another challenge. That took the form of maintaining a proper balance between accuracy and artistic value, as it had to be as detailed as it was recognizable. It took the builder several tries until he was happy with the result. The 3D poster does not only include the Moon but also a few other features that would make it look more like a poster.
A few things stand out at the bottom of the build. These include the phases of the Moon, an astonishing panorama of Earth rising over the lunar landscape, and a small plate with the celestial's body name.
The original project also included a diagram of the solar eclipse and a few things that happened on the Moon, such as the Apollo landings with a mini lunar lander, an astronaut minifigure, and a command module. However, the builder wanted to make this project about the Earth's relationship with the Moon.
Currently, the Moon: Earth's Companion moved onto the review stage, where LEGO Group members decide if this set should become real or not. It is part of the First 2023 Review, which includes sets that hit 10,000 supporters between January 2023 and May 2023. Unfortunately, it might take several months until we get to know the final result.
But there are more amazing fan-made builds on the LEGO Ideas website that could soon become actual sets. The Moon: Earth's Companion is one of them. This is a 3D LEGO Art space poster inspired by our closest celestial body, the Moon. It comes with an astounding number of pieces, 2,360 to be exact. With so many details, we could only speculate that it might cost a small fortune.
This set was made by SharkyBricks and was uploaded to LEGO Ideas on March 1, 2023. It has already managed to achieve 10,000 supporters. Lots of unique and interesting features were added to make this Moon poster a truly amazing set.
SharkyBricks started this idea by using 2D dots that we usually see in LEGO Art models. But these are just small and flat pieces that would not have any striking detail. Next, he used a mixture of bricks, plates, slopes, and more.
But with the jaw-dropping number and variety of pieces used in this build came another challenge. That took the form of maintaining a proper balance between accuracy and artistic value, as it had to be as detailed as it was recognizable. It took the builder several tries until he was happy with the result. The 3D poster does not only include the Moon but also a few other features that would make it look more like a poster.
A few things stand out at the bottom of the build. These include the phases of the Moon, an astonishing panorama of Earth rising over the lunar landscape, and a small plate with the celestial's body name.
The original project also included a diagram of the solar eclipse and a few things that happened on the Moon, such as the Apollo landings with a mini lunar lander, an astronaut minifigure, and a command module. However, the builder wanted to make this project about the Earth's relationship with the Moon.
Currently, the Moon: Earth's Companion moved onto the review stage, where LEGO Group members decide if this set should become real or not. It is part of the First 2023 Review, which includes sets that hit 10,000 supporters between January 2023 and May 2023. Unfortunately, it might take several months until we get to know the final result.