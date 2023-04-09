This LEGO Ideas Earth and Moon Orrery Has Amazing Details With Moon Phases

Many people enjoy building LEGOs no matter their age. The same goes for space-related stuff. When those two come together, the perfect product appears. Unfortunately, besides NASA aircraft and some miscellaneous, there are too many options in terms of space builds.
For this reason, LEGO Ideas is full of amazing fan-made builds, from telescopes to space art and even orreries. Some have thousands of pieces and are highly detailed, but that might be a problem in terms of storage and price. If you like NASA, Star Wars, or any kind of space stuff, there is surely something for you. And what is more surprising is that all of these sets are made by people who put lots of work and passion into creating something wonderful for everyone.
Seeing an orrery in real life is an unbelievable experience. The mechanism, the little details, everything is just perfect. But those might cost a fortune, and they are also easily breakable. Well, a LEGO model is perhaps even easier to break, but at least it will not shatter into millions of tiny pieces.
This Earth and Moon orrery was built by PaulbotBuilds and posted on LEGO Ideas on March 13, 2023. For now, it achieved over 800 supporters. It might not be as huge and detailed as the Solar System orrery, but it still has a few interesting details.
The first question that comes to everyone's mind when seeing this build is how does it work? A small handle was added to the side, which can be manually rotated. And then, the two celestial objects move in a 27:1 orbital period and prograde motion. Meaning it is closely accurate to the real-life time that it takes for the Moon to make a full rotation around Earth, which is 27.3 days. Prograde means that the Moon is moving in the same direction as the Earth is rotating, as we can see in the video below.
Many more details are present in this build. The Earth is tilted at an angle of 22.5 degrees, just one degree less than our real planet. Even the Moon is orbiting at an angle close to five degrees. The size of these two astronomical objects is at a scale of 1:4, which is how they look in our skies.
While the Moon might be just a small white ball, the Earth, on the other hand, has plenty of details. It has a few bricks representing all the continents. This whole system sits on a vintage-style octagonal box. Each panel of the box shows a different moon phase.
This stunning LEGO might become real one day. It could be an amazing decoration that is also functional. Anyone can support this build and help it achieve the required milestone, which is 10,000 supporters.
Seeing an orrery in real life is an unbelievable experience. The mechanism, the little details, everything is just perfect. But those might cost a fortune, and they are also easily breakable. Well, a LEGO model is perhaps even easier to break, but at least it will not shatter into millions of tiny pieces.
This Earth and Moon orrery was built by PaulbotBuilds and posted on LEGO Ideas on March 13, 2023. For now, it achieved over 800 supporters. It might not be as huge and detailed as the Solar System orrery, but it still has a few interesting details.
The first question that comes to everyone's mind when seeing this build is how does it work? A small handle was added to the side, which can be manually rotated. And then, the two celestial objects move in a 27:1 orbital period and prograde motion. Meaning it is closely accurate to the real-life time that it takes for the Moon to make a full rotation around Earth, which is 27.3 days. Prograde means that the Moon is moving in the same direction as the Earth is rotating, as we can see in the video below.
Many more details are present in this build. The Earth is tilted at an angle of 22.5 degrees, just one degree less than our real planet. Even the Moon is orbiting at an angle close to five degrees. The size of these two astronomical objects is at a scale of 1:4, which is how they look in our skies.
While the Moon might be just a small white ball, the Earth, on the other hand, has plenty of details. It has a few bricks representing all the continents. This whole system sits on a vintage-style octagonal box. Each panel of the box shows a different moon phase.
This stunning LEGO might become real one day. It could be an amazing decoration that is also functional. Anyone can support this build and help it achieve the required milestone, which is 10,000 supporters.