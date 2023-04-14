Tales of the Space Age Is a Fan-Made LEGO Ideas 3D Poscard Set That Became Real

LEGO has delighted us with lots of space-inspired stuff, from spaceships to Star Wars and even the ISS. Most of these sets are things you might have seen coming from NASA. This time, we get to see something unique that might be worth adding to your furniture.
This LEGO is a fan-made set made by Jan Woznica. He uploaded the first three postcards of this set on November 16, 2021. Since then, it has achieved the required milestone of 10,000 supporters and passed the expert review. Soon, we will be able to have this masterpiece in our homes. And we surely cannot wait to do so.
His inspiration for this set came from 80's classic posters and book covers. Each 3D postcard has its specific color that is not found in the others. All four pictures are built similarly, meaning the sky is always on the upper section, while the ground is always on the lower area.
What is so unique about this specific set is that it might be space-inspired, but it is not a spaceship and still includes one. The tiny space shuttle that leaves water vapor behind can be found on one of the postcards. The other tree postcards represent a moon base, a lunar eclipse, comets, shooting stars, and a black hole.
Each postcard comes with lots of star elements. The stars from the pink and purple postcard can be arranged to mirror the Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Cassiopeia, and Cepheus constellations. We do not know yet if the instructions to create those constellations will be in the booklet.
The postcards can be either connected or displayed separately. They can also be mounted on the wall using the back hangers included in the set. Each postcard measures 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide, and 1 in. (3 cm) deep. Although the LEGO set is small, it is for the best since you can add them to any tiny space.
Building this set can be a fun activity for a couple or a family. It comes with separate building instruction booklets. It will also include a booklet featuring the set's fan designer and LEGO designers.
One of the greatest fears someone has with LEGO sets is dropping them. But the builder addressed this issue. The back of the frame has Technic lift arms connecting the top to the bottom. The sides of the structure are held in place by those arms and will not shatter into one million pieces that will go underneath the least accessible parts of your house.
The set will be released on May 8, 2023. It will cost $49.99 (€49.99) and will have 688 pieces. While it might not be a large set with thousands of parts, you still get a space-related decoration to make everyone jealous.
This is truly an incredible LEGO Ideas set. Lots of space geeks and artsy people will be interested in buying it. And for a good reason, it makes an excellent display piece, can be educational, and only takes up a little space.
His inspiration for this set came from 80's classic posters and book covers. Each 3D postcard has its specific color that is not found in the others. All four pictures are built similarly, meaning the sky is always on the upper section, while the ground is always on the lower area.
What is so unique about this specific set is that it might be space-inspired, but it is not a spaceship and still includes one. The tiny space shuttle that leaves water vapor behind can be found on one of the postcards. The other tree postcards represent a moon base, a lunar eclipse, comets, shooting stars, and a black hole.
Each postcard comes with lots of star elements. The stars from the pink and purple postcard can be arranged to mirror the Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Cassiopeia, and Cepheus constellations. We do not know yet if the instructions to create those constellations will be in the booklet.
The postcards can be either connected or displayed separately. They can also be mounted on the wall using the back hangers included in the set. Each postcard measures 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide, and 1 in. (3 cm) deep. Although the LEGO set is small, it is for the best since you can add them to any tiny space.
Building this set can be a fun activity for a couple or a family. It comes with separate building instruction booklets. It will also include a booklet featuring the set's fan designer and LEGO designers.
One of the greatest fears someone has with LEGO sets is dropping them. But the builder addressed this issue. The back of the frame has Technic lift arms connecting the top to the bottom. The sides of the structure are held in place by those arms and will not shatter into one million pieces that will go underneath the least accessible parts of your house.
The set will be released on May 8, 2023. It will cost $49.99 (€49.99) and will have 688 pieces. While it might not be a large set with thousands of parts, you still get a space-related decoration to make everyone jealous.
This is truly an incredible LEGO Ideas set. Lots of space geeks and artsy people will be interested in buying it. And for a good reason, it makes an excellent display piece, can be educational, and only takes up a little space.