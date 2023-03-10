LEGO Technic Fans Should Get Their Wallets Ready as the 2022 Ford GT Just Hit the Shelves

When it comes to Technic sets, LEGO is mindful of choosing the right vehicles to immortalize in plastic goodness, often opting for the most significant ones, like this 2022 Ford GT, which just became available for purchase, priced at $119.99. While the Ideas website might give enthusiasts a blueprint for anything they want, official LEGO sets have the special appeal of being collectible.
Part of what makes official sets more desirable is that the toy company carefully curates them. A lot of time goes into designing many unique pieces that end up only being used for one specific build.
Granted, sometimes fan-made sets could look more photorealistic, but the cost must also be considered when designing one of these sets for mass production. And LEGO strikes a great balance between how a set looks in a display case and how an enthusiast’s wallet looks after the purchase.
This 2022 Ford GT serves as a great example of what LEGO stands for. The car is extremely significant in the automotive industry, as it continues the legendary lineage of the original Ford GT 40, the car that cemented Ford’s name in the motorsport Hall of Fame.
Following in such prestigious footsteps is not easy, but the new Ford GT manages to stand out on its own. The car was a massive success when it launched, with people lining up for the chance to get one. On top of that, it even won the LM GTE PRO class at the 24h of Le Mans, 50 years after its predecessor’s historic performance.
Onto the car itself, this LEGO 2022 Ford GT is a pretty nice Technic set, although not the 1:8 scale it should be. Despite not being among the largest offerings, at just 1,466 pieces, but it is decently sized at 15 in (39 cm) long, 7 in (18 cm) wide, and 3.5 in (9cm) tall, making it an ideal display piece for any petrolhead.
Keep in mind, The Ford GT has almost double the number of pieces, so it will be an overall better build that will take longer to complete. It might also be more enjoyable to some, given the fact that it does not have the frankly absurd number of stickers some other builds wear.
So, while nobody should buy this expecting it to be on the level of the Lamborghini Sian, it will still be an impressive piece. Like the Senna, this Ford GT seems to pay attention to the details that matter the most. The iconic flying buttresses are well integrated into the design along with the active spoiler, which is a really nice touch.
The headlights, taillights, diffuser, and exhaust all look great too, adding to the appeal. The final two details worth mentioning are the engine with moving pistons and the functional suspension, although not the adjustable kind found in the real car. But nothing is perfect, and this LEGO Ford GT is no exception. Despite being an improvement on the Senna on almost every level, it does have one similar shortcoming.
That’s the front of the car, which looks a look crooked as if it is frowning. But I’m nitpicking, as this on only the case for the windshield area of the Ford GT. The front bumper, hood, and inclusion of the radiator all work to balance out this arguably small issue, making this LEGO set a worthy purchase to take into consideration.
