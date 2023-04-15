LEGO Ideas Gipsy Danger Is Packed With Details, Celebrates 10 Years of Pacific Rim

When it comes to mechs, LEGO has done its fair share of sets, ranging from the famous Ninjago to the nigh-on invincible Hulkbuster from the Avengers series. But as fantastic as these sets are, there might be one that puts them to shame.
The build in question was posted on the LEGO Ideas website on April 10 by a user called legotruman, and it pays homage to the wildly successful movie Pacific Rim. This year marks an entire decade since Guillermo del Toro introduced European audiences to the adrenaline-infused awesomeness of the Kaiju movie genre. As such, it seems fitting that the movie's leading mech, Gipsy Danger, is immortalized in brick glory.
And what a fantastic set this is to do just that. It's absolutely jam-packed with details that fans of the movie can enjoy and get hyped about. But just a feat is not easy to achieve, so the creator of this set had to use a combination of LEGO Technic and System elements, getting an extraordinary result in the process.
So, let's not waste any more time and look at what this set has to offer, starting with its size. Although smaller than a collector's set like the 4,000+ piece Hulkbuster, this Jaeger is no pushover, coming in at 1,350 individual elements. Consequently, it stands 20.2 in. (51 cm) tall and weighs 2.4 pounds (1.1kg), making for a phenomenal display piece.
And with size comes the ability to include a myriad of details, which the creator of this set took full advantage of. Starting at the top of this Kaiju-fighting machine, the head can open to reveal the control unit, which, although too small to fit two minifigures, does have a pair of mini-statue elements. The two pilots aren't missing either, as both Raleigh Becket and Mako Mori are represented by minifigures dressed in drift suits and holding transparent elements that symbolize the hologram they use when controlling the giant robot.
Moving on from the pilots, the details don't stop coming, as this bricky Jaeger is also modular. Starting with the armor plates, which are the most prominent part of this build, some can be removed to reveal the mechanical bits underneath. Granted, it does not have the movie's 40 engines per muscle strand, but it's complex and showcases interesting building techniques, even incorporating the coolant vents in the chest of the Jaeger.
But this design choice does more than just make this build highly detailed. It also creates a variety of ways in which it can be displayed, especially since it is fully articulated and can be positioned in its iconic battle stance.
The sheer amount of details on this fan-made set is staggering. It showcases that a lot of passion went into making it as extraordinary as it turned out. From the fan in Gipsy Danger's chest that symbolizes its nuclear power core to the flared shoulders, everything is accurate to the source material and would make any fan of the movie burst with joy. As such, it is definitely worth showing some support.
The final details, and by far the most interesting to fans of this cinematic phenomenon as well as Sci-Fi in general, definitely have to be the weapons used by this mech. Both the plasma cannon and the gigantic sword are present in this build. And even more fascinating is that, while the sword is an attachment, the left hand can be directly transformed into the plasma cannon.
