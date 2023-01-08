Fight Against Thanos With These New LEGO Marvel Sets and Save the World While Looking Cool

2023 came with many amazing LEGO releases. From Technic sets with the new 2022 Ford GT to little Speed Champions cars, and now even small Marvel mechs with your favorite superheroes.
It is only the beginning of the year, and we already know what we want for Christmas, Easter, our birthday, or any special day. And it is definitely one of the new LEGO sets. Even if these new Marvel sets might not attract your attention, they could be a great way to introduce your children to the amazing world of your beloved movie characters.
What better way to do so than having those superheroes fight while wearing a big mech costume? Let me introduce you to Thanos, Rocket, Hulk, and Bruce Banner in mech suits.
The LEGO Marvel Thanos Mech Armor can be built from 113 pieces and measures over 4 inches (12 cm) tall. It comes with a Thanos minifigure that can fit perfectly into the cockpit of the mech.
Speaking about the robot, it has fully jointed arms, legs, and fingers, allowing for the most intense battles to save the world by joining the Avengers or destroy it with a little help from Thanos himself. Thanos also comes with his famous infinity gauntlet with the infinity stones and double-sided sword.
The cute little furry friend Rocket is not so cute anymore in his new mech suit (well, maybe a little cute). The mech measures over 4 inches (12 cm) in height with 98 bricks.
Similar to the other set, this one also includes a minifigure. The robot also has movable legs, arms, and fingers. The mech is holding a large blaster with six firing studs, while Rocket has a smaller one, but it is still intimidating.
We are familiar with Hulk being huge, but not so much with him being in a mechanical suit. Well, this time, Hulk is a minifigure that can be added into the opening cockpit of the mech, again fully jointed. The set comes with a stone pillar that can be held by the mech. It measures over 4 in. (12 cm) in height. It also has the most pieces compared to the other two, 138 to be exact.
The last LEGO set we're going to talk about has 385 pieces and is the famous mech from the Avengers Infinity Saga, driven by Hulk himself. The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda comes with four minifigures, a Bruce Banner one, Okoye, and two Outriders. The mech is fully movable and has an open cockpit so you can add any of these four minifigures. The build measures over 5 in. (15 cm) in height.
The Bruce Banner minifigure has two different faces, one for the Hulk, while the LEGO Okoye has a spear similar to the one in the movie.
All these sets can be added to other Marvel mech suits, such as the older sets that are similar in size like Black Panther or Iron Man. If you're a fan of the Avengers movie and an avid LEGO builder, you can get these new sets from the official LEGO website. The small ones are priced at $14.99 (€14.99/£12.99), while The Hulkbuster is priced at $49.99 (€49.99/£44.99).
