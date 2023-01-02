2022 Ford GT Will Join the LEGO Technic Family, Make Room on Your Model Supercar Shelf

The new year is here, and so are the new LEGO Technic sets. Well, we will still have to wait for them to be released. Our car collection will be bigger, but our wallet much smaller.
Of course, I am talking about the new LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT, which until recently we only knew, as 42154 (the set number).
There have been many leaks on the Internet, but none of them from LEGO itself. As 2023 came, the official LEGO Australia website uploaded the new catalog for the first half of 2023. And besides many other amazing sets, a new supercar. Some people would even call it a true American supercar.
No other details besides the set number, the release month, and the recommended age (which is 18) were not shown on the catalog. But, as I love LEGO so much, and especially Technic, I had to dig deeper and see if they announced anything else besides what car it will be.
And so I ended up on the kids’ section of the LEGO website. It is quite weird, knowing that the set is designed to be for grown-ups due to its complexity. I was not expecting it to be a build from the huge supercar series, such as Ferrari Daytona SP3 or Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. That is somehow a relief, knowing those bigger sets would cost a fortune. Although it would have been a more enjoyable experience with more pieces to build.
In the kids’ section, we got all the details, including how it will look from all sides, what it comes with, and the size. As I said before, it is not part of the four supercar builds, so there won’t be over 3,000 pieces or even close to that.
It is, anyway, part of another set of cars that have fewer pieces but are almost as impressive as the other ones. The sets I am talking about are the Ferrari 488 GTE and Porsche 911 RSR, all with a similar number of pieces, around 1,500-1,600 each.
The new LEGO 2022 Ford GT is confirmed to have 1,466 pieces, as shown on the reseller sites. It will measure 15 in. (39 cm) in length and 3.5 in (9 cm) in height. This supercar will come with authentic features, such as rear-wheel drive with differential, a working V6 engine, independent suspension on all wheels, front steering, and opening doors and hood. It does seem to include some stickers, like the one on the license plate, which I am not truly a fan of. Some sets come with those stickers imprinted on the bricks, and this way, they also last longer and will not just peel off.
Despite no pricing being available on LEGO’s official site due to the set being situated in the building instructions section, there is a way to check it out. One only needs to go on to reseller sites, such as Walmart’s webpage, where the LEGO Technic 42154 set features as TBD and has a price of $119,99 (€119,99). We will have to wait a bit to be able to put our hands on this new set since it will be available somewhere in April 2023.
