2022 Was Great Year for LEGO, These 5 Car Sets Will Show You Why

Some of these cars were more special than others, either with the amazing number of LEGO pieces, the famous movies, or the history behind them. Some of them might get you “Back to The Future”, or at the very least make your heart “race”. So, let’s start with what I think are the best five cars of 2022.
5. LEGO Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T
1970 Dodge Charger R/T as a Technic set that has more pieces, but it is also much more expensive by $100 (€100). This time, the new car uses normal pieces instead of the technic ones and comes with a familiar minifigure. I can already hear the small man inside this car whispering “family” every time. Of course, it is Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in his iconic black shirt with a smirk on his face.
This car is squarer than the technic one and has 345 pieces for $19.99 (€19.99), which are plenty of pieces considering other cars have less than that for the same price. It comes with two stickers, a “Charger” one for the front grille and another one for the license plate with the same number as the one from the movie. It also comes with a hood scoop and a wrench. This model measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) long, and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide.
4. LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Vehicle of The Year. This car has approximately 1 billion stickers and it will be a pain to put them all just at the right angle. It’s a car made in collaboration with the McLaren F1 team. What is so amazing about this LEGO car was built at the same time as the F1 one was also built.
Just like the original one, this brick car features a V6-cylinder engine with moving pistons that are visible from the outside, steering, suspension, and differential. With 1,434 pieces it measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 25.5 in. (65 cm) long, and 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide with a wonderful price of $199.99 (€199.99).
3. LEGO Icons 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 features a detailed V8 engine, a working steering wheel, and opening doors, hood, and truck. It also includes a furry dice accessory to make it look even more retro, a printed tile with an automotive magazine, and two different license plates. The model measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 14 in. (36 cm) long, and 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide with 1,456 pieces for the price of $169.99 (€169.99).
2. LEGO Icons DeLorean Back to The Future Time Machine
DeLorean car comes with gull-wing doors. There are details from each of the three movies. Such as a lightning rod and plutonium chamber from the first movie. Mr. Fusion energy reactor and fold-down hover conversion tires from the second one. And lastly, whitewall tires and a hood-mounted circuit board from the third movie. All these accessories can be added at any time, just like the car from above, you can have three different models.
The set wouldn’t be complete without the OUTATIME license plate, lighted brick flux capacitor, and a printed dashboard plate. This model measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 14 in. (35 cm) long, and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide. For the price of $199.99 (€199.99), you get 1,872 and countless hours of fun plus a nice enhancement for your living room
1. LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3
Ferrari Daytona SP3 was still in development.
It features an authentic V12 engine with moving pistons, a working 8-speed sequential gearbox with a paddle shifter, steering, butterfly doors, and a detachable roof that turns the car into a Targa. It also comes with shock absorbers a unique serial number plate that allows the owner to unlock extra online rewards and content. By lifting the car, you get to see all the working mechanisms of this amazing build.
If you decide to buy this model, keep in mind that you need to make some space for it since it is a 1:8 scale model of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and it measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 23 in. (59 cm) long and 9.5 in. (25 cm) wide.
A few more vehicles were released in 2022 that some people would find more interesting, such as the 007 Aston Martin DB5. But these 5 LEGO car sets are in my point of view one of the best from this year in order of their amazingness and number of pieces.
We cannot wait to see what the new year will bring in terms of LEGO vehicles and more. Maybe we can see another large supercar or sportscar, perhaps a bigger Toyota Supra?
5. LEGO Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T
1970 Dodge Charger R/T as a Technic set that has more pieces, but it is also much more expensive by $100 (€100). This time, the new car uses normal pieces instead of the technic ones and comes with a familiar minifigure. I can already hear the small man inside this car whispering “family” every time. Of course, it is Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in his iconic black shirt with a smirk on his face.
This car is squarer than the technic one and has 345 pieces for $19.99 (€19.99), which are plenty of pieces considering other cars have less than that for the same price. It comes with two stickers, a “Charger” one for the front grille and another one for the license plate with the same number as the one from the movie. It also comes with a hood scoop and a wrench. This model measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) long, and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide.
4. LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Vehicle of The Year. This car has approximately 1 billion stickers and it will be a pain to put them all just at the right angle. It’s a car made in collaboration with the McLaren F1 team. What is so amazing about this LEGO car was built at the same time as the F1 one was also built.
Just like the original one, this brick car features a V6-cylinder engine with moving pistons that are visible from the outside, steering, suspension, and differential. With 1,434 pieces it measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 25.5 in. (65 cm) long, and 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide with a wonderful price of $199.99 (€199.99).
3. LEGO Icons 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 features a detailed V8 engine, a working steering wheel, and opening doors, hood, and truck. It also includes a furry dice accessory to make it look even more retro, a printed tile with an automotive magazine, and two different license plates. The model measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 14 in. (36 cm) long, and 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide with 1,456 pieces for the price of $169.99 (€169.99).
2. LEGO Icons DeLorean Back to The Future Time Machine
DeLorean car comes with gull-wing doors. There are details from each of the three movies. Such as a lightning rod and plutonium chamber from the first movie. Mr. Fusion energy reactor and fold-down hover conversion tires from the second one. And lastly, whitewall tires and a hood-mounted circuit board from the third movie. All these accessories can be added at any time, just like the car from above, you can have three different models.
The set wouldn’t be complete without the OUTATIME license plate, lighted brick flux capacitor, and a printed dashboard plate. This model measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 14 in. (35 cm) long, and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide. For the price of $199.99 (€199.99), you get 1,872 and countless hours of fun plus a nice enhancement for your living room
1. LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3
Ferrari Daytona SP3 was still in development.
It features an authentic V12 engine with moving pistons, a working 8-speed sequential gearbox with a paddle shifter, steering, butterfly doors, and a detachable roof that turns the car into a Targa. It also comes with shock absorbers a unique serial number plate that allows the owner to unlock extra online rewards and content. By lifting the car, you get to see all the working mechanisms of this amazing build.
If you decide to buy this model, keep in mind that you need to make some space for it since it is a 1:8 scale model of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and it measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 23 in. (59 cm) long and 9.5 in. (25 cm) wide.
A few more vehicles were released in 2022 that some people would find more interesting, such as the 007 Aston Martin DB5. But these 5 LEGO car sets are in my point of view one of the best from this year in order of their amazingness and number of pieces.
We cannot wait to see what the new year will bring in terms of LEGO vehicles and more. Maybe we can see another large supercar or sportscar, perhaps a bigger Toyota Supra?