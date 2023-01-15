The New LEGO Marvel Avengers Quinjet Might Be a Great Gift for Superheroes Lovers

If superheroes, LEGO, and aircraft are the things you are most interested in, this one is for you. Considering you have some spare money to spend on bricks, then you might want to get yourself the new LEGO Marvel Quinjet.
Even if this set might be too small for adults, it can be the perfect gift for children. Or, who knows, perhaps you would need an excuse to add an extra decoration to your living room furniture.
Whatever the reason might be, this is a Marvel set that you might like or dislike. Why dislike? Well, it comes with two stickers that you can add on the front side of the Quinjet, just like in the movies. One with the Avengers logo, the other one with the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo.
Sounds awesome until now, right? Well, LEGO stickers are something not many people are overly enthusiastic about, and this one is the worst offender yet. If you want to change between the stickers whenever you want, you can’t with the pieces provided in the set.
You would have to buy an additional brick with the exact measurements in order to be able to use both stickers. To do that, you have to find its code, which is written in the building instructions manual at the very end.
Including two stickers that cannot be used unless you destroy the other one was definitely not the best idea LEGO has ever come up with. It could have been either a printed brick, or if the stickers were really necessary, then they should have included bricks for both stickers.
If you can get over this inconvenience, then the set comes with a good amount of minifigures, five to be exact. Each minifigure represents Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and Loki.
The minifigures also come with their specific weapon or distinguishable accessory. Thor with his hammer, Captain America with his shield, Loki with his helmet, Iron Man with his suit, and Black Widow with her dual batons.
The set is quite detailed, and the minifigures can be attached to different parts of the Quinjet. It has an opening cockpit, a passenger area and rear section, a retractable undercarriage, and adjustable wings.
If not used for playing, the Quinjet can be displayed and attached on its own stand that is included with the set. It measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 13.5 in. (34 cm) long and 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide with wheels extended and wings folded.
The Quinjet is available on the LEGO official website for the price of $99.99 (€99.99/£89.99) and includes 795 pieces. If you’re an adult, this set might be quite small for you, but it could provide a superhero-loving kid a few hours of great fun.
