Catch the Bad Guys With This Upcoming LEGO Batman Batcycle

We have seen some amazing upcoming LEGO sets from many movies. There is something for everyone, and now there is something more even for the new Batman movie fans.
It’s only the beginning of 2023, and we have already seen a few sets that will be launching soon or have already been launched. A few good examples are the 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-3 R34, Ghost Rider’s bike, The Avenger’s Quinjet, and more.
And if you loved (or not) the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, you have to admit that this new teeny-weeny motorcycle is a LEGO set that might spark your interest.
With only 641 pieces, it is not a big set, but perhaps that is for the best since its price is also on the lower side at $49.99 (€49.99/£49.99) (considering that big sets can cost a fortune).
This new set is inspired by the original movie Batcycle designed by Ash Thorp. The original design was inspired by the Ducati Monster.
“What I envisioned was essentially a two-wheeled version of the Batmobile… a bike that Bruce could have made and developed himself in his workshop at the same time as the Batmobile,” he posted on his Instagram account.
The extended wheelbase was depicted from a modified Hayabusa motorcycle, while the front cowl and forks are based on a Ducati.
“I also wanted to match the brutal and blunt designs from the Batmobile with a solid rear swing arm that would then connect to an exposed lattice-type frame found in some of my favorite Ducati bikes,” he added.
Of course, this LEGO set can also be a perfect gift for children (over the age of 9). It features working steering, suspension, and a chain drive that is connecting the articulating H4 engine to the back wheel. It also comes with a supporting kickstand so it can nicely sit on the living room furniture.
It measures over 6.5 in. (16 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) long, and 4.5 in. (11 cm) wide. If you want the full set, you can also get the previously released version of the Batmobile. This one has 1,360 pieces and comes for the price of $99.99 (€99.99/£89.99).
The Batmobile features front steering, differential on rear wheels, moving pistons, spinning flames, and opening doors and hood. The original Batmobile was also designed by Ash Thorp. It measures over 4 in. (11 cm) high, 17 in. (45 cm) long, and 6 in. (17 cm) wide. Since both of these vehicles have similar sizes, they can be presented nicely together.
Keep in mind that both sets are representing the vehicles from the new 2022 Batman movie and not the older ones. However, they are great designs and should really be given a chance. The Batcycle is set to be released on March 1, 2023.
