2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Pricing Announced, Arrives Stateside This Summer

The three-row mid-size SUV segment is a bit crowded (and profitable) right now. It makes sense for Toyota to join the party and for Lexus to follow up with the all-new TX. The latter will premiere on June 8, but the Grand Highlander will soon be available at a nearby dealership. Here's what to expect when looking at the Monroney label.
Toyota has around 1,500 dealerships in the U.S. Soon, one that's close to you will display the 2024 Grand Highlander. Assembled in Princeton, Indiana, this family-oriented SUV has minivan interior space and efficient powertrains. Parents will want to see it in action! It wants to fill that empty space in your garage, but let's see if you will be inclined to order it.
There are 10 versions, and the lowest MSRP is available for the exclusively gas-powered Grand Highlander, which can be ordered with different equipment levels. These are XLE, Limited, and Platinum.
The XLE gets you 18-inch wheels, a black grille, heated side mirrors, roof rails, power and heated front seats, second-row sunshades, a 12.3-inch infotainment, a seven-inch driver's display, a wireless phone charger, a power liftgate, a smart key, and Toyota's Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0.
The Limited adds 20-inch wheels, LED fog and daytime running lights, folding side mirrors, leather and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a power outlet, ambient lighting, and two 12.3-inch screens. Besides the TSS 3.0, the Limited includes front and rear parking assist.
The Platinum brings forward heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, a panoramic moonroof, paddle shifters, a head-up display (HUD), a digital rearview mirror, and the traffic jam assist that works only with a Drive Connect subscription.
The version with just a 2.4-liter engine under the hood and front-wheel drive has a price that starts from $43,070. That's the XLE trim. The cost goes up to $53,545 for the Platinum trim, which includes all-wheel drive as standard. The middle option is the Grand Highlander Limited with front-wheel drive with a starting cost of $47,860, while the all-wheel-drive variant adds a $1,600 premium.
Moving onto the 2.5-liter hybridized powertrain, we're looking at three options:
- XLE Hybrid with front-wheel drive - $44,670;
- XLE Hybrid with all-wheel drive – 46,270;
- Limited Hybrid with all-wheel drive - $51,060.
The most expensive 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is the 362-hp Hybrid Max which can be ordered in the Limited trim in exchange for $54,040. The Platinum version will set you back $58,125. Both the Limited Hybrid MAX and the Platinum Hybrid MAX include all-wheel drive.
Thus, the cheapest 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander will have an MSRP of $43,070. Going for the fully loaded model adds an extra $15,055. Remember that these values do not include tax, shipping, license, and handling fees.
This three-row SUV designed in California is now obligated to defeat some rivals who have already gained momentum or have lower starting MSRPs. These are as follows:
- 2023 Ford Explorer – $36,760;
- 2023 Chevrolet Traverse – $34,520;
- 2023 Hyundai Palisade – $35,900;
- 2023 Kia Telluride – 35,890;
- 2023 Mazda CX-90 – $39,595
- 2023 Nissan Pathfinder – $35,200;
- 2023 Honda Pilot – $36,300;
- 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L – $42,030.
We'll see if Toyota convinces Americans that it has the best three-row mid-size SUV. If you plan to get one, avoid any unnecessary dealer add-ons and try to negotiate away any other weird fees.