2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Pricing Announced, Arrives Stateside This Summer

The three-row mid-size SUV segment is a bit crowded (and profitable) right now. It makes sense for Toyota to join the party and for Lexus to follow up with the all-new TX. The latter will premiere on June 8, but the Grand Highlander will soon be available at a nearby dealership. Here's what to expect when looking at the Monroney label.

21 photos Photo: Benny Kirk / autoevolution