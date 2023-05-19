2024 Toyota Tacoma Unveiled With New Trailhunter Trim, XtraCab, and i-Force Max

Almost two months ago, at the end of March, North American Toyota enthusiasts first got a taste of the upcoming 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck in the first teaser. Following that, week after week, more details emerged about the trims, powertrains, and other goodies.
We learned just about everything – from snippets of design to the arrival of the new Trailhunter overlanding adventurer and from all the cab configurations to the TRD Pro's new hybrid 'i-Force Max' powertrain. There were even 'behind-the-scenes' reveals like the suspension assembly with Fox shocks and rear-disc brakes. And, of course, the puzzle stoked everyone and put the upcoming new iteration of the US mid-size pickup truck market's best-seller high up on a towering pedestal.
Well, the sad news is that the rumor mill was partly wrong about the powertrain. Few really expected Toyota to issue a pink slip for Tacoma engineers to install the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid setup from the Tundra and Sequoia with 437 horsepower in the smaller engine bay of Tacoma. But frankly, that is precisely what they needed to ensure they could beat the newly introduced 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, which has 405 horsepower from an EcoBoost V6 mill! So, this point goes to the competition.
Additionally, most people correctly imagined that the hybrid Tacoma would use the same 2.4-liter, electrified and turbocharged inline-four as seen under the hoods of the 2023 Crown crossover-style sedan and the upcoming 2024 Grand Highlander family-oriented three-row crossover SUV. Again, we are sorry to disappoint everyone. Toyota was too afraid to potentially lose clients from the Crown and Grand Highlander areas. Curiously, each vehicle addresses completely different concerns, so there would be little to no overlapping. Still, the optional i-Force Max turbo 2.4-liter four-pot makes do with 326 hp and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) instead of surging to 362 ponies like on the Grand Highlander!
At least the unwelcome news ends here. As for the standard i-Force turbo 2.4-liter four-cylinder mill, it packs 278 hp and 317 lb-ft without any hybrid assistance. "Designed, engineered, and assembled for North America," the 2024 Tacoma comes with perks like a standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite on all models, up to 14-inch touchscreen displays for the latest version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, and many more. Other highlights include the newly added XtraCab extended bed configuration, the debut of the segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Seat in the Baja-inspired TRD Pro to deliver "enhanced off-road driving control and comfort," and, of course, the newly-minted Trailhunter adventurer.
As far as the latter is concerned, the first-ever Trailhunter trim was inspired by the current love of overlanding and developed from the factory for "ultimate adventures" with lots of third-party off-road equipment and accessory integration, including from ARB, Old Man Emu, and Rigid, among others. Colors include Supersonic Red, Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Wind Chill Pearl, Solar Octane, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap, and Bronze Oxide. At the same time, a fresh TRD Pro-exclusive shade will be revealed later this summer, so do not expect the new truck at dealerships before that.
