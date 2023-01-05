Ford Recalls Lincoln Aviator and Corsair Over a Small Technicality, 101k SUVs Affected

The Ford Motor Company begins 2023 with good news and bad news alike. For starters, the F-Series, F-150 Lightning, and Maverick are the best-selling trucks in their respective segments. But on the downside, no fewer than 101,001 sport utility vehicles are called back due to a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 208.
The number 1 automaker in terms of recalls in 2022 became aware of the concern we’ll be detailing in a jiffy on November 22nd, 2022. More specifically, an issue pertaining to the number of audible seatbelt reminder warning chimes was brought to the second-largest U.S. automaker’s attention. The suspect vehicle? A plug-in hybrid 2022 Lincoln Aviator.
Said concern was identified on October 27th, 2022 by a quality team in South Korea during the validation of a correction action for an incorrect seatbelt warning system configuration. The product development and automotive safety divisions immediately sprung into action, evaluating the performance of the seatbelt reminder system on various combinations of powertrain and audio system for the luxury-oriented utility vehicle.
FoMoCo discovered that plug-in Aviators equipped with the Revel audio system exhibited an initial chime duration of less than 4 seconds. Section 4.5.3.3 of the aforementioned federal motor vehicle safety standard requires no less than 4 seconds and no more than 8 seconds. Come December 2022, both Ford and the audio supplier conducted various tests to better understand the root cause and scope of this trifling issue.
The main contributor for the sub-4-second initial chime duration was determined to be the audio system’s software, and the potential scope was limited to vehicles equipped with the Revel-branded audio system. Owned by Harman International Industries, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, the Connecticut-based supplier partnered up with Lincoln in 2015.
The suspect Revel audio system was introduced on the 2020 model year Lincoln Aviator and Corsair. Further seatbelt reminder system evaluations were conducted at the Chicago Assembly Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant. Ford identified the same issue on 2021 to 2023 model year Aviator and 2021 to 2022 model year Corsair sport utility vehicles. No warranty claims or vehicle owner questionnaires have been reported thus far.
Supplied by Michigan-based Visteon, the head units bear part numbers PJ7T-18D890-SC, LC5T-18K810-JC, and MC5T-18D890-SC as per the report below. The remedy head unit software remedies the initialization logic, a.k.a. it won’t mute the seatbelt warning chime. Dealers will be informed of this recall on January 6th, 2023. Owners, on the other hand, will be notified in the period between February 6th and February 10th.
As it happens, the iffy software instructs the audio control module to mute a portion of the audible warning chime during an attempt to initialize an internal amplifier that isn’t included in Revel-equipped vehicles. No fewer than 72,248 Aviator and 28,753 Corsair vehicles are called back.
