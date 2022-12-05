Dax Shepard Jokes a Lincoln Continental Distracted Him From His Favorite Christmas Movie

It’s the season to be jolly, drink hot chocolate and watch Christmas movies. Actor and podcast host Dax Shepard is no different, but he has one problem: a Lincoln Continental distracted him from his favorite movie.
It’s almost Christmas so people are getting ready for their local traditions. Be it themed food, beverages, or movies, everyone has their own thing. For Dax Shepard, actor, podcast host, director, and car enthusiast, it looks like his favorite Christmas movie is the 1989 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
While watching it on Sunday, December 4, the actor shared on Instagram Stories that there was something distracting him on the screen: obviously, a car.
A self-described car fan, he wrote on top of a picture of a scene from the movie, “When you're watching your favorite Xmas movie but get distracted by the impossibly beautiful baby blue Lincoln in the background."
The vehicle in question seems to be a 1963 Lincoln Continental convertible, which is parked outside the Griswold home. The model is part of the model’s fourth generation, only a few years "younger" than Shepard's own Continental, which comes with a black exterior.
The actor owns many different models, but among his favorites is a 1967 Lincoln Continental. And what's special about this car is that he's had it for 27 years. Earlier this year, he showed his appreciation for his classic car, writing, “thanks to the trusty steed that’s been carting my ass around LA for 27 years. We been some places Gurl!”
His own Lincoln Continental is also a movie star. The actor used it as the main car in his self-directed Hit and Run action movie, where he co-stars with his wife, actress Kristen Bell.
So, knowing him and his big passion for cars, it’s not surprising at all that he gets distracted by a Lincoln Continental whenever he sees one on the screen.
