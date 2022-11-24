1963 Lincoln Continental "Black Beauty" Looks Best Topless

The 1960s marked the era of extravaganza, of glamor and big everything. Cars were no exception, and American vehicles especially captured the wave like no other.
Among the many manufacturers that built cars in the ‘60s, some stood above all. Cadillac, Lincoln, and Buick built absolute gems that encapsulated elegance like no other. One of the most iconic luxury cars was the Lincoln Continental. It was a groundbreaking creation, changing the design language of old – a streamlined, elegant, and dignified body, elements that directly moved away from the big fins and miles of chrome that could be found on Cadillacs from that time period.
Lincoln is the luxury division of Ford, so you can be sure that the vehicles they produce are nothing short of spectacular. But, Lincoln wasn’t always seen as a luxury giant, at least not until they hit their peak in the ‘60s with the Continental. As I stated before, it was a breach in the usual way of building high-end cars, moving to a subtle design, yet still a head-turner while being elegant. I mean, it was the car of choice for president Kennedy, so what more should I say?!
In the days of old, you had to be immensely rich to be able to drive one, but nowadays, while the prices are going up a lot, you can still buy one without making your bank account weep. If you are in this category, I have the perfect example for you!
This 1963 Lincoln Continental "Black Beauty," as we'll call it, has just gone up for sale at Mecum. It is a pristine example, freshly restored from the ground up. All the mechanical parts have been revised, ensuring that the automatic transmission shifts nicely, suspension feels like a puffy cloud and the big V8 runs smoothly. And with 320 horsepower under the hood, it is no slouch either.
But, let’s be fair, you aren't buying this car for the performance, are you? You buy it to cruise slowly and look amazing doing it. And no need to worry about it being a nightmare to live with either, as it has features that are straight out of modern cars. I’m talking about power windows, power seats, power convertible top and 4-wheel disk brakes just to name a few.
If you are in the market for a classic American car, look no further. It has absolutely everything you could wish for in an old car, and some more. It also is a great investment, with prices skyrocketing for the past couple of years. So go out, buy one and ride in style!
And it has suicide doors! Do you really need anything else?
