Serena Williams Still Goes for a Lincoln Navigator In Her "New Phase in Life"

Serena Williams is a partner of the Lincoln brand and every so often she shows her support with a short video. And this time is no different. As she steps into a “new phase of life,” one thing remains constant – a Lincoln Navigator.
Last year, tennis legend Serena Williams joined the Instagram vs Reality challenge with a fun video. The short clip showed her flawlessly walking in high heels, with a shiny, white 2021 Lincoln Navigator in the background.
This year, she walks to the driver's door wearing a long beige trench coat and boots before the camera moves and shows her exiting the car via the passenger door, wearing a purple sundress and heels. One thing remains consistent, though: a Lincoln Navigator. But while the Navigator remains, the one in the clip is a 2022 model year and it's dark painted.
Her caption about “evolution” and her “new phase of life” seems to refer to the fact that she’s undecided about retiring and recently shared that chances to return to tennis are “very high.” But she doesn’t seem to doubt the Lincoln Navigator.
The Navigator SUV boldly promises "the epitome of refined power," with enough seating for seven or eight passengers. It's available in five trims, the Standard, Reserve, Reserve L, Lincoln Black Label Navigator, and Lincoln Black Label Navigator L, with prices between $77,635 to $109,120 before options and taxes.
Under the hood, the Navigator packs a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology, paired with a 10-speed Select Shift automatic transmission. The power unit is rated at 444 horsepower (450 ps) and a maximum torque of 500 lb-ft (678 Nm). The Navigator is available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, depending on the trim. Based on these figures, the SUV is able to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 5.9 seconds.
And it looks like Serena, who became a brand ambassador for Ford Motor Company’s luxury division in 2018, has a particular liking for the Navigator.
