Dax Shepard’s Rad 1990 Chevy 454 SS Is a Continuous Work in Progress, Now With RDB

Folks who like comedies probably heard about Dax Shepard. Hey, even those who only fancy the latest gossip about socialites have probably heard of Dax Shepard.
This is because they say that his relationship with fellow American actress Kristen Anne Bell is the equivalent of perfection. And we are not the ones to contest, as they have two beautiful daughters, pets (both with four legs and four wheels), like to go camping, and generally feel free to indulge in their passions. And, since we are here talking about them, those also include cars.
Of all sorts and makes – from Formula One single-seaters to vintage performance pickup trucks. Speaking of the latter, Dax is also the happy owner – among other things, both of the classic and modern variety – of a 1990 Chevrolet 454 SS performance pickup truck. This is a rig that still looks [email protected]$$ even today, more than three decades since it was produced.
But it is not without handiwork. So, this is how we get to the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who have another YouTube vlog episode out, and it is again flaunting a cool ride from a great VIP dude – and it’s not Moe Shalizi, for once. Instead, according to the story shared from the 8:10 mark, Dax Shepard just walked in on the shop and surprised them with a Chevy 454 SS query.
As it turns out, the supercharged LT4 V8 and 8AT Chevy just needed a little bit of additional stopping power to bode well for those new 345 Mickey Thompsons in the rear and the entire HRE Wheels aftermarket setup. So, out with the old, in with the new Wilwood six-piston brake calipers and slotted plus cross-drilled brake discs! Plus, some additional mechanical repairs and other stuff, including the brake lines upgrade, of course.
