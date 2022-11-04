Moe Shalizi’s McLaren 765LT Spider Gets a New Grey Wrap and Carbon Hood

Every time he gets a new car, Moe Shalizi takes it straight to RDB LA for some changes. It was no different for his McLaren 765LT Spider, which has received several updates, most recently a color change and a carbon hood.
For the majority of this year, Moe Shalizi, who is the founder of The Shalizi Group and DJ Marshmello’s manager, has been constantly adding new cars to his collection. Almost every month, he debuts a brand-new one, which he takes to his car shop of choice, the guys over at RDB LA.
And he did the same when he got this convertible sports car, back in late September. Initially, it was white with a stunning red Alcantara interior, including on the roof and steering wheel. But while it maintained its gorgeous interior, now the beautiful 765LT Spider sports a brand-new wrap in Nardo Grey. It has also received a new carbon fiber hood from 1016Industries and was lowered on Novotec springs, among other changes.
The McLaren 765LT Spider was built in a limited edition of, you guessed it, 765 units. And given all the new changes, Shalizi’s now proudly announcing that it’s a “one-of-one.” The convertible sports car has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine, which produces 755 horsepower (765 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Based on these figures, the 675LT Spider only needs 2.8 seconds to rocket to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, reaching a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
This isn’t the first 765LT Spider in Moe Shalizi’s collection, as he used to have an Army Green one that he put up for sale. Besides these two, his diverse collection includes a Nissan GT-R Alpha 16, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, a 1955 Porsche 911 RWB, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, among others. But for now, he seems to be taking great pride in his Nardo Grey McLaren 765LT Spider. Can't really blame him for it!
