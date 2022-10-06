Shalizi Says His New McLaren 765LT Spider Is "One of My Favorite Specs"

Not long ago, Moe Shalizi added to his ever-growing collection a white McLaren 765LT Spider. Naturally, he took it over to RDB LA for some updates, but even before them, he claims that it’s “one of my favorite specs.”
Moe Shalizi, Marshmello's manager and the founder of The Shalizi Group, is a declared car fan with a huge car collection. He adds a new car almost every month, and the latest one was a white McLaren 765LT Spider.
The convertible supercar came in a limited edition of only 765 units each for the coupe and the Spider version. It packed a 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine, good for 755 horsepower (765 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Thanks to these figures, it could rocket to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
Shalizi introduced the convertible online on September 23, writing that “she’s here.” The supercar comes with a white exterior and black accents, with a beautiful Red Alcantara interior. In a new post showing the convertible, Shalizi called it “one of my favorite specs.” This one is a brand-new model, which, according to Vik from RDB LA, has about 30 miles on the clock. In the past, he owned another Army Green-wrapped 765LT that he intended to sell.
Of course, as mentioned, his collection is very diverse. Just this year, he purchased a blue Superlite SL-C with a Lamborghini engine, a Nissan GT-R Alpha 16, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, a timeless 1995 Porsche 911 RWB, and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. He also has a darker-than-Batman Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
He didn’t just add cars this year but also sold a few, including a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan. On October 5, he jumped on his Instagram Stories to share that he's "getting rid of some of my JDM collection to make room." One of the cars posted is a silver 2001 Acura NSX-T six-speed "with 9k original miles," according to the picture, and a red 1997 Toyota Supra Turbo, six-speed, "with 18k original miles, anniversary edition." We’re curious which cars he’s making room for.
The convertible supercar came in a limited edition of only 765 units each for the coupe and the Spider version. It packed a 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine, good for 755 horsepower (765 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Thanks to these figures, it could rocket to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
Shalizi introduced the convertible online on September 23, writing that “she’s here.” The supercar comes with a white exterior and black accents, with a beautiful Red Alcantara interior. In a new post showing the convertible, Shalizi called it “one of my favorite specs.” This one is a brand-new model, which, according to Vik from RDB LA, has about 30 miles on the clock. In the past, he owned another Army Green-wrapped 765LT that he intended to sell.
Of course, as mentioned, his collection is very diverse. Just this year, he purchased a blue Superlite SL-C with a Lamborghini engine, a Nissan GT-R Alpha 16, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, a timeless 1995 Porsche 911 RWB, and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. He also has a darker-than-Batman Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
He didn’t just add cars this year but also sold a few, including a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan. On October 5, he jumped on his Instagram Stories to share that he's "getting rid of some of my JDM collection to make room." One of the cars posted is a silver 2001 Acura NSX-T six-speed "with 9k original miles," according to the picture, and a red 1997 Toyota Supra Turbo, six-speed, "with 18k original miles, anniversary edition." We’re curious which cars he’s making room for.