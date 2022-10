Kristen Bell Reveals DMs From Dax Shepard: Interior Design Ideas Featuring F1 Cars

Just last month, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard held a race-themed party ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, with meals and decorations in Formula One style. But that wasn’t all, because the famous power couple took it one step further by having a Red Bull Racing replica car, the RB18, in their driveway Now, it looks like Dax got a taste of what it would feel like to have one in his house all the time, because that’s his latest proposal to his actress wife. In a new screenshot shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 25, Kristen jokes, "These are the DMs I get from my husband," with a shared link toward an interior design page called Design.Only. There, we see a rendering of a Parisian loft that includes a Lotus 78 Formula One car... on the ceiling, above the large, wooden dining table.In the same screenshot, we see that Dax told Kristen "We need this." The podcast host and director is very passionate about everything on wheels , be it classic cars, motorcycles, RVs , or any type of motorsport.The rendering comes from Alex Bowen , whose Instagram description says that he "makes cars with computer." He named the latest piece "Carchitecture," and the result looks amazing, albeit not for everyone. But the attention to detail, including to the Lotus 78 itself and its reflection in the mirror, is top notch.However, the chances for Kristen and Dax to actually get an F1 car on the ceiling of their house are slim, but knowing him, they are definitely not zero. And it might look kind of cool.