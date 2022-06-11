Kristen Bell Sees a Happier Camper in Dax Shepard's Future

Actor and podcast host Dax Shepard has many passions outside of the entertainment industry and a lot of them are related to cars. And his wife, actress Kristen Bell, fully supports that and even knows what kind of vehicles he might add to his collection next. Like a Happier Camper, maybe.
Dax Shepard, actor, director, and podcast host has been married to actress Kristen Bell since 2013. They share two children, Delta and Lincoln. And his daughter’s name might or might not have something to do with his love for his 1967 Lincoln Continental.
Kristen and Dax have been through a lot together, but they constantly support each other in their jobs and passions. Kristen proved that once more on her Instagram Stories on June 10, where she re-shared a Happier Camper post on her Instagram Stories. She added next to the video: “I see this in Dax’s future.”
The camper in question is the HC1 Happier Camper trailer. With a 60s-70s vibe, the trailer in the video Kristen posted is from the Outdoor Retailer show and it even hosts a Ducati scrambler motorcycle inside the little trailer, which would be a selling point for Dax, who is the proud owner of a Ducati Sport 1000 SE.
The trailer rolls in with a 1,100-lb (499-kg) dry weight, which can easily be attached to most four-cylinder vehicles. The camper has a length of 10 ft (3.04 m), with an inside width of 6 ft 6 in (1.98 m). It’s not the biggest trailer out there, with only 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) of interior headroom and 42 sq ft (3.9 sq m) of walkable floor space, but it would be great for an outdoor adventure and Dax Shepard is all about that. Because, if need be, Shepard has a bigger vehicle: a huge motorhome that would be more than enough for his family.
