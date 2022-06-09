Tiny Travel Trailer HC1 Studio Squeezes All the Goods Into One Package

For those who like to travel solo or take a furry companion with them on their adventures, this super-compact travel trailer might be exactly what they need for the summer. It’s called HC1 Studio, and it’s an adorable mobile habitat that includes all the necessary amenities. It even lets you get a taste of the off-grid living too.
The HC1 is the upgraded version of Happier Camper’s retro-modern HC1, a trailer that we covered a while back. While that one was ideal for a short weekend with your loved one or a friend, this one makes room for a fixed bathroom and kitchenette too!
Surprisingly, the shell’s dimensions were retained. It measures 10 ft (3 meters) in length, and it has an inside width of 6.6 ft (1.9 meters). The Studio offers 42 sq ft (3.9 sq meters) of walkable floor space, and you get an inside height of 6.1 ft (1.8 meters).
It’s a tiny trailer that can sleep two on a queen size bed that occupies most of the interior space. But that can be turned into a dining area or a relaxing space. That’s because the Studio comes with 65% modularity as the original HC1 since it features the same Adaptiv components – something that Happier Camper created to offer travelers the flexibility of using the interior space according to their needs.
Each component or building block can be moved and placed on the floor grid to shape up the ideal area. The front section of the trailer has enough room for an integrated kitchenette that comes complete with a built-in propane stove, a sink, a fridge, and some storage space.
Next to it is a private bathroom, which has a dry flush toilet and a shower. What’s interesting is that you can move the lightweight modular toilet outside and create more space to take a relaxing shower. The Studio is equipped with two 17-gallon (77-liter) freshwater and graywater tanks.
The trailer weighs 1,800 lbs (816 kg) dry, so it can be easily towed by various vehicles. The price for the HC1 Studio is a bit higher than the original HC1, and it starts at $49,950. That’s the premium version, which includes the solar package that allows you to comfortably live off-the-grid.
Surprisingly, the shell’s dimensions were retained. It measures 10 ft (3 meters) in length, and it has an inside width of 6.6 ft (1.9 meters). The Studio offers 42 sq ft (3.9 sq meters) of walkable floor space, and you get an inside height of 6.1 ft (1.8 meters).
It’s a tiny trailer that can sleep two on a queen size bed that occupies most of the interior space. But that can be turned into a dining area or a relaxing space. That’s because the Studio comes with 65% modularity as the original HC1 since it features the same Adaptiv components – something that Happier Camper created to offer travelers the flexibility of using the interior space according to their needs.
Each component or building block can be moved and placed on the floor grid to shape up the ideal area. The front section of the trailer has enough room for an integrated kitchenette that comes complete with a built-in propane stove, a sink, a fridge, and some storage space.
Next to it is a private bathroom, which has a dry flush toilet and a shower. What’s interesting is that you can move the lightweight modular toilet outside and create more space to take a relaxing shower. The Studio is equipped with two 17-gallon (77-liter) freshwater and graywater tanks.
The trailer weighs 1,800 lbs (816 kg) dry, so it can be easily towed by various vehicles. The price for the HC1 Studio is a bit higher than the original HC1, and it starts at $49,950. That’s the premium version, which includes the solar package that allows you to comfortably live off-the-grid.