Dax Shepard Rides a Ducati Sport 1000 in Los Angeles, the Bike Fits Right In

There’s nothing better than a Sunday ride in Los Angeles, California, and Dax Shepard agrees. The actor and podcast host took out his Ducati Sport 1000 for a spin and couldn’t have been prouder of it.
Dax Shepard is a big petrolhead and has a big car and bike collection, his passion stemming from his own parents’ love for wheels. He went on his first motorcycle ride when he was just three years old, with his father. He got his first dirt bike just one year after that, and it looks like he never stopped riding.
Over the weekend, the 47-year-old actor went out for a spin around Los Angeles on his Ducati Sport 1000 SE, which was a 100-unit limited edition with a black and gold paint color scheme. He shared a short video of the motorcycle parked next to other models, writing that it's "fitting right in." He also shared videos on his Instagram Stories of himself riding on Crenshaw Boulevard in LA, which was filled with a variety of classic cars.
Introduced in October 2005, the Ducati Sport 1000 line came with a 992-cc V-twin 1000DS engine paired up to a six-speed manual transmission, putting out 92 horsepower at 8,000 revs and a maximum torque of 67 lb-ft (91 Nm), taking the motorcycle to a top speed of 134 mph (216 kph). The brand stopped production for the Sport 1000 in 2009.
Although the actor no longer rides dirt bikes, he is a big motorcycle fan and owns several models, including a Ducati Hypermotard and a Suzuki GSX-R1000. He previously shared that he loves their durability and that he has never once had to replace any parts on his bikes.
Bikes aren’t the only vehicles Shepard is interested in. Over the weekend, he also posted a short video of his 1967 Lincoln Continental with its engine turned on, filming the rear side of the classic muscle car he's had for 27 years. He captioned the 11-second film “Cacophonous symphony of dissonance,” and you can check it out below.
