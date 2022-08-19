Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's Holiday Didn't Include a Yacht, But Their Luxury Motorhome

While lots of celebrities ventured out on expensive, luxurious yachts for their summer holidays, power couple Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell opted for another type of luxury travel – the one given by their Foretravel motorhome.
Summertime is the perfect time for a holiday, especially for parents who have children on vacation. This is why Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell packed their bags, took their two daughters, and hopped on board their luxury motorhome.
Dax and Kristen have been together for over a decade, as they started dating in 2007 and got married in 2013. That same year, they welcomed their first daughter, Lincoln, and in 2014, they welcomed Delta.
And now, they decided to take an extended holiday, which included a trip to Mount Rushmore, visiting Swan Valley in Idaho, and hanging out with Jimmy Kimmel's family and other famous names. Horseback riding, water adventures on the Snake River, and a very luxurious accommodation: the family's own motorhome, were part of the fun plan.
Dax Shepard has been very vocal about his love for the "motorhome of his dreams," admitting he spent almost 10 years searching for it. Last year, he told Jimmy Kimmel during an interview that it's a "proper bus," which also serves as his man-cave. Or his means of travel during the holiday. In the pictures he shared, Dax naturally had a couple of bikes attached to the back of the luxury RV.
The luxury motorhome, which he bought in December 2020, features a king-size bed in the back and a queen-size bed in the front, plus bunk beds for their daughters, a full-size kitchen, one and a half bathrooms, with two master vanities, and a washer. Each RV can have its own design and Dax hasn’t shared a look at its interior yet.
The brand he opted for is Foretravel and the new pictures of the RV on a meadow give us a look at the model, as well: an IH-45. With a length of approximately 45 ft (13.7 m), it comprises lots of features. The list includes roof-mounted awning, electric patio with lights, sliding trays, dual-pane tinted and insulated windows, a 50-amp shoreline connection, several cameras, cable TV, floor heat, fresh water, plus network and satellite connection, among other high-end amenities, like an exterior 46-inch flat-screen TV on a rotating mounting bracket.
The motorhome is put in motion by a Cummins X15 engine that delivers 605 horsepower (614 ps) and a maximum torque of 1,950 lb-ft (2,644 Nm). And for a gearhead such as Dax, we can see why this is his dream motorhome.
