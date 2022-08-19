2023 Chevrolet Blazer Facelift Now Available to Configure, Base Spec Retails at $34,800

Once a body-on-frame sport utility vehicle that used to sell better than Ford’s mighty Bronco, the Blazer was revived in the guise of unibody for the 2019 model year. A refresh was introduced for the 2023 model year, but unfortunately for some of us, the Blazer still is an uninspiring crossover.
The sticker price of $34,800 for the front-driven 2LT with the 2.0-liter turbo and nine-speed automatic isn’t particularly tantalizing either. The Subaru Outback is much better value at $28,395 sans destination freight charge, although some peeps may not consider it because it’s a lifted wagon. In terms of SUV-bodied rivals, the Toyota Highlander is a very smart pick.
Those intent on the Blazer will be glad to hear that Chevrolet has them covered with plenty of trim levels, all-wheel drive, and V6 oomph. The all-wheel-drive system adds $2,700 to the base trim as per the configurator.
Customers in the market for the naturally-aspirated V6 are required to step up to 3LT or higher trim levels. The 3LT with the six-cylinder option costs $500 more than the four-cylinder turbo. Codenamed LSY, the smaller engine cranks out a very respectable 228 horsepower at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 247 pound-foot (335 Nm) at 1,500 revolutions per minute.
The V6 is good for 308 hp at 6,700 rpm and 270 lb-ft (366 Nm) at 5,000 rpm, and it’s also paired with a nine-speed automatic. Internally referred to as 9Txx, the GM-developed gearbox is notorious for all the wrong reasons.
Higher than the 3LT sits the RS, whose all-wheel-drive system is a twin-clutch affair that optimizes traction regardless of conditions. If specified with AWD, the Premier also flaunts the twin-clutch rear drive unit. A grand total of nine paint options are offered for MY23 as per the order guide.
No-cost hues include Black, Summit White, Red Hot, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Copper Bronze Metallic. Extra-cost hues include Iridescent Pearl Tricoat, Nitro Yellow Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. As ever, the Blazer is produced in Mexico at the Ramos Arizpe Assembly Plant.
