Dax Shepard Has a Red Bull Racing Car in His Driveway, Because Why Not

How does one prove their support for their favorite team? Well, normally, people attend games and races, and show their support. Well, Dax Shepard took it one step further by having a Red Bull Racing F1 car in his driveway.
Dax Shepard is an actor, director, and podcast host. But one of his big passions are wheels, in whatever form they may come. He loves bikes, cars, and even motorhomes. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he is also a big Formula One fan.
Dax and his wife, actress Kristen Bell, often attended races, be it in the Williams Racing or McLaren paddock, or even casually hanging out with Daniel Ricciardo.
But in a new series of pictures posted on September 12 on his Instagram, Dax Sheppard takes the fan status even further: by showing off a Red Bull Racing car in his driveway ahead of watching the Italian Grand Prix.
He posed with Kristen Bell and some of his friends, including actor Ryan Hansen. Shepard wrote in the caption that "@redbullmotorsports had a really good day at The Italian Grand Prix," where Max Verstappen won yet another race, after starting in P7. The actor added: "but we had an even better day with the Redbull car in our driveway."
He didn't fail to acknowledge the decorations, which were courtesy of his wife. "Only surpassed by the playful, creative, jaw dropping interior decorations by RedBell (@kristenanniebell ). What a day!!!" They even had a racing-track-themed carpet leading to the front door. When it comes to their feast, it also included racing-themed napkins and plates, just in time for the Italian GP.
The car is a replica of the current racing model, the RB18, introduced in 2022. However, it doesn’t seem to be race spec and it’s more likely the prototype the racing team introduced early this year when they presented it. He also didn't share whether he purchased it or just rented it for some cool pics. Needless to say, the pics are, indeed, very cool.
