Dax Shepard Shot a Christmas Clip in a Grinch Costume Right After a Serious Car Accident

Actress Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, filmed a Christmas clip where the comedian donned a Grinch costume. But you could never have guessed that he had a car accident just before they filmed it.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell were all about the holiday cheer, as they filmed an ad for their co-owned baby brand, Hello Bello. The two were on a quest to deliver holiday cheer with providing diapers to those in need. And they took over the streets of Los Angeles in a Christmas-wrapped Chrysler Pacifica minivan dressed as Dr. Seuss characters. Dax went as Grinch and Kristen as Cindy Lou.
But right before filming, Dax had been in an accident in one of his favorite cars, a Dodge Charger Hellcat. During the fact check of his episode with Jerry Seinfeld on his podcast, Armchair Expert, Dax started that "I've had a rough week," when talking about his car accident.
“So, I was driving to set to film with Kristen for Hello Bello, so I'm on my way. I'm in my Charger Hellcat, which I love. You really need to know how much I love this car. Not only do I love this car, but it's just impossibly fast."
He couldn't stop praising it, adding that "I've also put very low miles on it, mine has maybe five or six thousand miles on it, which I love. I want this car forever, it's just the fastest, best sedan ever made. I love it."
But he did reveal he got into a car crash while driving it. He didn't want to reveal too much about the incident iself because "I might be getting sued." But he did reveal that his Hellcat is totaled and had to get a ride to set.
And joked that "about 20 minutes after my airbags going off and being in a sizeable accident, I was in a full Grinch outfit."
If you didn’t know the story before, you really couldn’t tell, because his acting in the ads was pretty convincing. There are no other details about the crash at the moment, but luckily, he’s okay. You can’t say the same about the Hellcat.
However, Dax managed did put his accident aside while filming and gifted parents in need with a year's supply of free diapers and wipers, and also gave 250,000 diapers to nonprofit organization Baby2Baby.
But right before filming, Dax had been in an accident in one of his favorite cars, a Dodge Charger Hellcat. During the fact check of his episode with Jerry Seinfeld on his podcast, Armchair Expert, Dax started that "I've had a rough week," when talking about his car accident.
“So, I was driving to set to film with Kristen for Hello Bello, so I'm on my way. I'm in my Charger Hellcat, which I love. You really need to know how much I love this car. Not only do I love this car, but it's just impossibly fast."
He couldn't stop praising it, adding that "I've also put very low miles on it, mine has maybe five or six thousand miles on it, which I love. I want this car forever, it's just the fastest, best sedan ever made. I love it."
But he did reveal he got into a car crash while driving it. He didn't want to reveal too much about the incident iself because "I might be getting sued." But he did reveal that his Hellcat is totaled and had to get a ride to set.
And joked that "about 20 minutes after my airbags going off and being in a sizeable accident, I was in a full Grinch outfit."
If you didn’t know the story before, you really couldn’t tell, because his acting in the ads was pretty convincing. There are no other details about the crash at the moment, but luckily, he’s okay. You can’t say the same about the Hellcat.
However, Dax managed did put his accident aside while filming and gifted parents in need with a year's supply of free diapers and wipers, and also gave 250,000 diapers to nonprofit organization Baby2Baby.