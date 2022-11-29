Neymar’s Private Collection Includes Pricey Cars, 2 Helicopters, 1 Private Jet and a Yacht

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, Neymar Jr., or Neymar for short (all great, memorable figures usually have only one name, right?) is a 30-year-old professional football player from Brazil. He is also a businessman, a philanthropist, a model, and an occasionally controversial figure. In his spare time, Neymar chills with his fam and rides in his fancy cars and his other way fancier collectibles, like custom helicopters or his private jet and yacht.
Unlike other public figures – like rappers, for example, or even fellow football superstars like Ronaldo – Neymar isn’t really into flexing. This makes the task at hand, that of presenting his impressive fleet of cars and other private means of transport, a bit more complicated, but let’s start this on the right note: even if not many of the items included below are accurate, Neymar’s garage is home to the kind of treasures a $200 million net worth will buy.
Having started his spectacular career at the age of 17 and coming from a low-income family, there is a certain sense of restraint about Neymar, as far as showing off his wealth goes. Neymar is still under the record-breaking contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 and is currently in Qatar for the World Cup 2022 (though sitting out a few matches due to his old ankle injury). Even with some extra free time, you won’t find him bragging online about the stuff he buys. Luckily for his fans, his mere presence is bound to attract paparazzi attention, including about the kind of cars he drives.
Ferrari GTC4Lusso and a Mercedes-AMG GT. During his time with Barcelona, he would often be seen around in an Audi R8 Spyder, and moved on to an Audi RS7 and a larger Q7.
Neymar is a family guy, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that, at one point, he was spotted driving around in a Volkswagen Touareg. But he’s also owned, or still does, a Porsche Panamera Turbo and an Aston Martin Vulcan, with unconfirmed reports saying that, at one point, he also bought a Lamborghini Veneno and a McLaren 570S.
You don’t have to be an avid celebrity gossip lover to see right away that, by comparison to other celebrities of his status, Neymar is keeping it light in the car department. That is, until we get to the jewel in his crown, the Maserati MC12, which he owns in the signature two-tone colorway of Fuji White with blue accents. Introduced in 2004 as a very limited series of which only 50 units will be produced, a new MC12 started at well over $800,000 at the time. A second-hand one will now fetch as much as $2 million, if you’re lucky enough to find one available.
The most interesting entries in Neymar’s collection aren’t even housed in his garage: two helicopters, a private jet, and a private yacht. Now we’re in real baller territory!
he is a huge fan. Much like we regular folk use a car to commute to work, Neymar will often use the Bat Copter to fly himself and his teammates to training.
When he’s not flying by private helicopter, Neymar does it by private jet. He is the owner of an Embraer Legacy 450, also with a custom interior and estimated at $12.6 million.
Before 2016, he also owned a Ferretti yacht named Nadine, which was arrested with the Eurocopter when he was accused of failing to pay taxes for his time with Santos, between 2011 and 2013. Whether he still owns them is not known, but tax evasion charges against him were dropped when a new president was elected. This didn’t help with the controversy dying down, but it did help Neymar personally.
Whenever he speaks of himself or his ascension in sports, to the title of the world’s most accomplished, bankable, and iconic football player, Neymar Jr. will often say something along the lines of “dream, work hard, and your dream will come true.” His private collection of toys is also the stuff that dreams are made of.
