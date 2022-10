e.Go e.wave X Comes to Paris Looking Smart with PSG Star Neymar Jr’s Full Support

kWh

WLTP

kW

The e.wave X, despite its size, is actually a four-seater – one that you can fit into any parking space. To be fair though, the vehicle is a little bigger than it looks. It’s not as tiny as a smart fortwo, but more like the latter after taking some of that Captain America super soldier serum.Roughly 150 people attended the e.wave X’s launch in Berlin, with Neymar himself stating: “Watching how this special electric car being built is like looking at a 3D art being performed in minutes. This is not just a car, it is a statement that combines innovation and sustainable purpose into a lifestyle choice.”Having an international soccer megastar like Neymar in your corner is a huge achievement, but it remains to be seen just how well the e.wave X is going to sell.On paper, it has a lot going for it, such as the 30.4battery capacity, an electric range () of 157 miles (253 km), a peak output of 86(115 hp) and a top speed of 84 mph (135 kph). What’s really impressive is that range, because it’s for the city, not the highway. If you live in a really small town, you could drive this thing to and from work for like two weeks before needing to recharge.Pricing starts from €24,990 ($24,600) for the entry-level Native spec, while the middle-spec Urban trim adds larger 18-inch alloys, a rear-view camera and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all for €27,990 ($27,500). Meanwhile, the flagship Metropolitan model costs €29,790 ($29,330).