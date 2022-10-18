e.Go e.wave X Comes to Paris Looking Smart with PSG Star Neymar Jr’s Full Support

One small German EV carmaker you might have never heard of is e.Go Mobile. We don’t blame you, they’re just in their infancy stage. However, they did make a splash earlier this year when unveiling the e.wave X city car, with Brazilian football star Neymar Jr on hand as a brand ambassador.
The e.wave X, despite its size, is actually a four-seater – one that you can fit into any parking space. To be fair though, the vehicle is a little bigger than it looks. It’s not as tiny as a smart fortwo, but more like the latter after taking some of that Captain America super soldier serum.
Roughly 150 people attended the e.wave X’s launch in Berlin, with Neymar himself stating: “Watching how this special electric car being built is like looking at a 3D art being performed in minutes. This is not just a car, it is a statement that combines innovation and sustainable purpose into a lifestyle choice.”
Having an international soccer megastar like Neymar in your corner is a huge achievement, but it remains to be seen just how well the e.wave X is going to sell.
On paper, it has a lot going for it, such as the 30.4 kWh battery capacity, an electric range (WLTP) of 157 miles (253 km), a peak output of 86 kW (115 hp) and a top speed of 84 mph (135 kph). What’s really impressive is that range, because it’s for the city, not the highway. If you live in a really small town, you could drive this thing to and from work for like two weeks before needing to recharge.
Pricing starts from €24,990 ($24,600) for the entry-level Native spec, while the middle-spec Urban trim adds larger 18-inch alloys, a rear-view camera and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all for €27,990 ($27,500). Meanwhile, the flagship Metropolitan model costs €29,790 ($29,330).
