Burned Cars and e-Scooters, Widespread Damage Reported After World Cup 2022 Riots

In the Brussels city center, cars were flipped and set ablaze, as were rental electric scooters. Shops and parked cars were broken into, even as the riot police responded with water canons. The rioting continued well into the night, with police unable to control the crowds, and thus forced to limit themselves to contain only the area of the rioting.
The Brussels mayor, Philippe Close, issued a plea to other football supporters to stay clear of the area, as arrests were being made. At least one person was injured critically, and several vehicles were torched, with more damaged by the hooligans who threw bricks and firecrackers.
The rioting spread to other European cities as well, as the videos available at the bottom of the page will show.
The New York Times informs that violent outbursts and widespread damage are also being reported in The Netherlands, in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and The Hague. Here too, the rioting seems to have been started by Morocco supporters, as a “celebration” of their team’s win over Belgium, and that it involved damage to parked vehicles and rental fleets, albeit on a much smaller scale.
The Belgium police reports that some 10 arrests were made on the spot, but given the kind of damage done, more are expected to follow in the coming days.
Morocco won against Belgium 2-0 at the World Cup a few hours ago.
