Harry Kane Wears a Rainbow Daytona Rolex for World Cup 2022 in Possible Sign of Protest

Sometimes, a diamond watch is a testament of your social status, your wealth, star power, or fashion icon quality. Sometimes, it’s a covert sign of protest, one that aims to show allegiance to a humanitarian cause without actually saying the words out loud.
The World Cup 2022 is proving to be a huge PR mess, one with actual potential of distracting from its raison d’etre: football. Kicking off on Monday in Qatar, the event has been plagued by controversy over the state’s stance on several humanitarian issues – which also spilled into a surprise ban on the FIFA OneLove armband that players used to wear to promote inclusivity and to speak against discrimination.
According to some, England captain Harry Kane may have found a way to sidestep the ban by replacing the OneLove armband with a diamond watch. Subversive and fancy!
The timepiece in question is the rare and highly collectible Rainbow Daytona Rolex, which he was photographed wearing as he arrived at Doha on Monday, ahead of the opening match between England and Iran. The rainbow is the universally-acknowledge symbol for the LGBTQIA+ community, and buzz online is that this is Kane showing his support in a least obvious manner.
Of course, it could very well be that he just loves the watch, which just happens to have a rainbow on it. The Rainbow Daytona is, without a doubt, the flashiest and most outrageous Rolex available, and one whose value has been increasing ever since it was launched. Introduced in 2012 and updated with a new model in 2018, it was made in very few numbers and, strangely enough, wasn’t really a hit when it first launched.
Based on the 1963 original Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, from the Daytona line, it features 36 baguette-cut rainbow sapphires on the bezel and 56 brilliant-cut diamonds on the case, set in yellow, white, or Everose gold. At the heart of it is the Rolex self-winding mechanical chronograph movement 4130, with 72 hours of power reserve. The Rainbow Daytona is an instant eye-catcher, so it’s not exactly for those who wish to blend in.
Initially priced under $100,000 at launch, one such piece can now retail for as much as $650,000. If Kane was making a statement upon his arrival at the World Cup 2022, it was a very expensive one.
