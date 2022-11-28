Saudi Arabia Players Won't Get a Rolls-Royce Despite World Cup Win Against Argentina

You get many perks for beating one of the most powerful soccer teams at the World Cup. And some Rolls-Royce luxury cars seemed to have been on the table for Saudi Arabia players after their win against Argentina. But it looks like the rumors weren’t true.
There have been many surprises at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Saudi Arabia beating Argentina was one of them. The team managed to score against all odds, beating Lionel Messi's team 2-0.
Following the shock win, the country announced a celebratory holiday. But rumors online snowballed and, according to them, the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman would be giving out Rolls-Royce luxury cars to all the 26 players. The reports started with a claim via a tweet from a Pakistani dentist, who was, in fact, ill-informed.
People online were saying that the players were to take over the streets of Riyadh in Rolls-Royce Phantoms. Luxurious, silent, and powerful, the Phantom packs a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power unit sends resources to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
However, as happy as everyone was about the win, Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard denied the rumors, as per the New York Post. “There is nothing true about this,” Renard said. “We have a very serious federation and ministry of sport and it is not the time to get something at this moment. We only have played one game, have two very important [group stage] games and we are hoping for some more." The team went on to lose 2-0 to Poland in the next match, and the bubble burst.
Saudi Arabia forward Saleh al-Shehri, who scored the first goal, also denied the claims. “It’s not true,” he said. “We are here to serve our country and do our best. That is the reward.”
Winning against Argentina after being undefeated for 36 games is a good reward, but who can say no to a Rolls-Royce?
