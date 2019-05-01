Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Ferdinand Piech: Who Owns the Bugatti La Voiture Noire?

NASA Says Taurus XL Missions Failed in 2009 and 2011 Due to Use of Fake Parts

With a price tag of nearly $19 million, Bugatti’s latest insanity, the La Voiture Noire, is the most expensive new car in the world. Shown in the flesh – sort of - at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March, the car will make someone a really happy individual when it is completed in 2021 or 2022. 21 photos



News surfaced this week of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo having made a payment for the car. Reports of this apparently originated from Spanish sport news outlet



Ronaldo is a huge car fan and the owner of an



It’s unlikely we’ll ever know the true owner of the car, at least not until someone snatches a photo of it being driven down a road somewhere. And that it still some years away from happening.



So, what does this car have to offer for the huge price tag?



The answer is probably the fact that it is – and will remain – unique. Based on the



Under its hood lies a less unique engine, the same 8.0-liter W16 unit fitted on the Chiron. It also develops the same amount of power, 1,500 hp.



