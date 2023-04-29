This Striking Custom Tiny House Has a Minimalist Interior Even Kim Kardashian Would Love

Never judge a book by its cover, powerful essences are kept in small bottles, and many other cliches could pair perfectly with this tiny home. But the reality is that cliches aside, this home on wheels is pure luxury scaled down to fit a compact and highly mobile space.
This is the Halcyon tiny from Canadian builder Fritz Tiny Homes. It's the flagship model offered as a semi-custom option in two available variants, two upcoming ones, and a series of personalization options that aim to craft a unique space for the needs of each client. It's also one of the most luxurious and sleek tinies of this size, and considering the sheer number of them available, that's no small feat.
The Halcyon debuted in May last year, first as a proposed model accompanied only by CGI renders. That summer, Fritz completed the first unit, which they continue to show off to promote their work. Even if it's not a brand-spanking new arrival to the market, the Halcyon remains an excellent example of the kind of comfort and luxury levels you can achieve even in the most compact floorspace.
The Halcyon 01 is the original and flagship model, sitting on a 28-foot (8.5-meter) triple-axle trailer with a distinctive silhouette thanks to contrasting metal siding and different rooflines. It's designed to be roadworthy and as mobile as the owner needs it to be, so the final design was subject to certain restrictions regarding size.
The Halcyon also fits in here, except for that last part about the budget. The 01 model offers sleeping for two people on a permanent basis and four occasionally, so it's designed with a lofted main bedroom and a living room that doubles as a guest room. It also has a full kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, and plenty of storage options to make it suitable for long-term living and the most visually striking finishes you'll likely find anywhere.
People love to joke that reality star slash business mogul slash passionate car
collector hoarder Kim Kardashian lives in a gray mausoleum. The styling of her Calabasas home is definitely not to everyone's liking and particularly not suitable for a family with four kids, but one thing is undeniable about it: ugly or not, it looks expensive. This holds true especially for her bathroom, which is finished in exposed gray concrete, with "invisible" concrete sinks and showers in which you could host a dinner party – and still have room left to break out into dance.
The same type of concrete pour is present throughout the kitchen, where it combines with white oak for contrast. Weight is always an issue with tiny homes, so to keep the Halcyon within limits, Fritz Tiny Homes put a layer of glass beads into the pour to keep it more lightweight. Appliances are full-size and top-of-the-range, from the Furrion cooktop to the LG fridge and freezer.
The lofted bedroom features a drop-down floor by the queen-size bed, which doubles as a walkway and changing space, right in front of the full-size wardrobe. You don't get standing height in the bedroom proper, but you don't have to crawl on your knees like in other tinies, either. The addition of oversize windows on each side of the room here creates the impression of a much larger space.
The Halcyon 02 model adds another 9 feet (2.7 meters) to the 28 of the 01 model, so it features an additional "flex room" at one end, partly underneath the main bedroom. As the name implies, it can be anything you want, from a yoga studio or a personal gym to a home office, a reading room, or a second master bedroom. In this last scenario, the Halcyon could comfortably sleep as many as six people.
Fritz Tiny Homes is also working on Halcyon 03 and Halcyon 04 models, with the latter being the deluxe version of an already quite luxurious tiny home. It might just set a new bar for premium tiny house builders, by the way things are going. The Halcyon 01 starts at CAD 196,500, approximately $144,400 at the current exchange rate. That doesn't include taxes and whatever customization you have in mind, or the fully off-grid version, like the unit shown below.
If there's one thing tiny houses are good at, even the less impressive units, it's the ability to pack multi-functionality inside a compact space. Tiny houses are prime examples of how you can do a lot with less if you think outside the box and are willing to invest the time for research, planning, and design, if not too much money.
Similar styling is found in the bathroom of the Halcyon, though we’d argue that there’s no debating its aesthetic appeal. This is a gorgeous bathroom, sleek and minimalist to the point of near-brutalist, with a poured-in concrete sink that slants to the side instead of forming into a bowl, a soaking tub, and a hidden toilet. Even the cabinets in this space are beautiful, with push-latch opening mechanisms on the doors and stark white finishes. Tiny houses are highly creative, but the Halcyon is overdosing on creativity for the bathroom alone. In the best way possible.
This is the secret to an airy, cozy tiny home, Fritz says: glazing. Because of that, the Halcyon features eight fiberglass windows and a glass double door, opening up the space to whatever beautiful views you get from your parking spot. A heat air exchanger and in-floor heating ensure this tiny is always fresh and toasty, especially on those long and cold Canadian winter nights.
The Halcyon 02 model adds another 9 feet (2.7 meters) to the 28 of the 01 model, so it features an additional "flex room" at one end, partly underneath the main bedroom. As the name implies, it can be anything you want, from a yoga studio or a personal gym to a home office, a reading room, or a second master bedroom. In this last scenario, the Halcyon could comfortably sleep as many as six people.
