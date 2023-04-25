Yaroomba 8.4 Is a Family-Friendly Tiny Home With Dual Storage Stairs and Spacious Lofts

The promise of a mortgage-free life has lured many into making the shift from a traditional house to tiny living. However, due to their compact size, families looking to adopt the minimalist lifestyle are concerned that they won’t be able to find a tiny house design that can comfortably accommodate more people and genuinely feel like home.
Banking on the growing popularity of the tiny house trend, multiple tiny house manufacturers are designing and building high-quality small dwellings with four or more occupants in mind. One of them is Aussie Tiny Houses, a Queensland, Australia-based builder that has been creating high-quality dwellings that offer comfort and versatility in a small package since 2017.
The company offers nine different tiny house designs, each available in various sizes. Today, we are going to focus on the Yaroomba 8.4, a model that measures 8.4 meters in length and 2.4 meters in width and can accommodate four or more people.
People are usually interested in the storage options a tiny abode offers or the luxurious interior it boasts, but families with kids want to know how generous the sleeping spaces are and how well-equipped the kitchen is. Yaroomba 8.4 has everything a family might wish for, including an open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area, a sizeable kitchen, a nice bathroom, and two-bedroom lofts.
Built on a triple-axle trailer with electric brakes on all wheels, the Yaroomba 8.4 tiny house features an exterior with colorbond wall cladding, cedar accent around the door, and a steel roof.
The interior is where this tiny home excels, offering the perfect balance of size, style, and amenities. As you step inside through the sliding glass door, you will find yourself in the dedicated lounge area, which is nicely furnished with a three-person sofa and a TV mounted on the wall, making it the ideal space for spending chill evenings watching your favorite shows.
The generously-sized kitchen is very well appointed with various appliances, which makes it perfect for a family that cooks every day. It is fitted with spacious base and upper cabinets aligned against the wall, with a narrow horizontal window in between. In terms of appliances, it has a deep sink, a stainless steel two-burner gas cooktop, an electric built-in oven, as well as a slide-out range hood that helps optimize ventilation. The storage stairs in front of the cabinets provide plenty of space for a large fridge.
The bathroom in this tiny house is right next to the kitchen and is equipped with all the basics. There is a shower with glass semi-frameless shower screen, a standard flush toilet, a vanity with sink, and under-counter space for a washing machine.
Both lofts have small windows and a skylight that let plenty of natural light to pass in. Actually, numerous windows of various sizes, some of which also feature a fly screen, are scattered throughout the house, so the entire interior is airy and bright.
The builders used waterproof engineered vinyl floorboards and white beadboard walls that, combined with the white kitchen cabinets and other light-colored furniture pieces, seem to have a magnifying effect. The light color scheme also makes everything look pristine and tidy.
Bright, versatile, and spacious, the Yaroomba 8.4 design is touted as the ultimate tiny house for families. It can be used as a permanent abode for a growing family who wants to adopt the minimalist lifestyle but still live comfortably and have a designated space for everyone. The exact price for this particular model is not mentioned, but the cost for a complete turn-key tiny house built by the Australian builder starts at $96,900.
The company offers nine different tiny house designs, each available in various sizes. Today, we are going to focus on the Yaroomba 8.4, a model that measures 8.4 meters in length and 2.4 meters in width and can accommodate four or more people.
People are usually interested in the storage options a tiny abode offers or the luxurious interior it boasts, but families with kids want to know how generous the sleeping spaces are and how well-equipped the kitchen is. Yaroomba 8.4 has everything a family might wish for, including an open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area, a sizeable kitchen, a nice bathroom, and two-bedroom lofts.
The house also provides plenty of storage thanks to not one but two storage stairs, each leading to one of the two lofts. Some people prefer ladders instead of storage stairs in order to save valuable floor space, but they can be difficult and dangerous to climb, especially for small kids, so storage stairs are a better option in family-friendly tiny houses.
Built on a triple-axle trailer with electric brakes on all wheels, the Yaroomba 8.4 tiny house features an exterior with colorbond wall cladding, cedar accent around the door, and a steel roof.
The interior is where this tiny home excels, offering the perfect balance of size, style, and amenities. As you step inside through the sliding glass door, you will find yourself in the dedicated lounge area, which is nicely furnished with a three-person sofa and a TV mounted on the wall, making it the ideal space for spending chill evenings watching your favorite shows.
Next to it is a separate dining area with a round table and four stools where you can enjoy family meals each day, work on the laptop, or help the kids with their homework.
The generously-sized kitchen is very well appointed with various appliances, which makes it perfect for a family that cooks every day. It is fitted with spacious base and upper cabinets aligned against the wall, with a narrow horizontal window in between. In terms of appliances, it has a deep sink, a stainless steel two-burner gas cooktop, an electric built-in oven, as well as a slide-out range hood that helps optimize ventilation. The storage stairs in front of the cabinets provide plenty of space for a large fridge.
The bathroom in this tiny house is right next to the kitchen and is equipped with all the basics. There is a shower with glass semi-frameless shower screen, a standard flush toilet, a vanity with sink, and under-counter space for a washing machine.
As mentioned, Yaroomba 8.4 can sleep at least four people in two loft bedrooms and an optional sofa bed in the living room. The main loft, located above the living area on the level floor, has standing landing and can fit a queen-size bed. The second one lies above the bathroom and is suitable for a king-size bed.
Both lofts have small windows and a skylight that let plenty of natural light to pass in. Actually, numerous windows of various sizes, some of which also feature a fly screen, are scattered throughout the house, so the entire interior is airy and bright.
The builders used waterproof engineered vinyl floorboards and white beadboard walls that, combined with the white kitchen cabinets and other light-colored furniture pieces, seem to have a magnifying effect. The light color scheme also makes everything look pristine and tidy.
Aussie Tiny Houses is known for offering plenty of upgrades for the tiny houses they build, including additional kitchen appliances, solar packages, heating and cooling solutions, composting toilets, and more. They can also custom build the tiny house of your dreams based on your lifestyle and preferences.
Bright, versatile, and spacious, the Yaroomba 8.4 design is touted as the ultimate tiny house for families. It can be used as a permanent abode for a growing family who wants to adopt the minimalist lifestyle but still live comfortably and have a designated space for everyone. The exact price for this particular model is not mentioned, but the cost for a complete turn-key tiny house built by the Australian builder starts at $96,900.