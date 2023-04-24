Stunning Tiny With Separate Dining and Living Areas Flaunts Italian Charm

The remarkable versatility of tiny living is also reflected in the wide range of materials used for construction. Tiny houses range from modular dwellings born out of industrial shipping containers to rustic cabins made entirely of wood. Exquisite wood craftsmanship and the sophisticated Italian style blend to perfection in the Aida tiny home.
Dining areas are often overlooked in tiny houses. The kitchen countertop, a foldable table, or a breakfast bar are considered enough for serving meals without taking up too much space. This is why a dedicated dining area is a real luxury for tiny living and, at the same time, one of the features that make a house feel more like a home.
The beautiful Aida tiny house looks like a typical wooden cabin on wheels on the outside. Still, it reveals a surprisingly luxurious interior with an interesting layout. Spacious enough to include one loft bedroom, Aida also manages to squeeze in both a dining area on the main floor and a unique living area in the loft space above it.
A well-equipped kitchen and a unique bathroom are also part of the generous configuration. This charming mobile home is much more elegant than you’d expect, boasting a wealth of top-quality wood and customized details.
It all started with wood craftsmanship. More than a decade ago, Simone Vecchiato used his carpentry skills to design and build wooden structures for mountain tourism. Even then, he focused on harmony with the natural environment and creating a welcoming, home-like atmosphere inside each dwelling.
In 2015, Simone brought a new concept to Italy. Inspired by the huge popularity of tiny houses in the US and Northern Europe, he built a pioneering mobile home with plates ready to legally hit the road, revealing an interior surface of 20 square meters (215 square feet). This would be the first Italian tiny house on wheels made entirely of wood.
A few years later, in 2018, the unique wooden home was named Chiara and officially introduced to the public. This marked the beginning of SV Mini House, claiming to be the first company in Italy to build tiny homes that blend American style with Italian craftsmanship. Simone Vecchiato and Chiara Tasca have turned the company into a successful brand that helped bring many people freedom of movement and self-sufficient living.
Everything inside the gorgeous Aida tiny is custom-made of wood, giving it a premium look. The area that would typically serve as the living room was designed as an RV-style dining nook, with a large table flanked by comfy sofas. Two big windows offer great views and keep this space well-lit, and the seating comes with plenty of storage room underneath.
SV Mini House also specializes in custom kitchens, and it shows. Aida's kitchen boasts a farmhouse charm combined with modern appliances. Again, storage is one of the main focuses, thanks to the well-integrated kitchen cabinets and additional shelves.
The loft living area is one of Aida's top attractions. This room doesn't just enjoy plenty of space for chairs and a coffee table but is also flanked by two generous-sized windows that ensure cross-ventilation. A built-in ladder leads to this comfortable and surprisingly-stylish room with beautiful views, despite the loft placement. Tiny houses with both a dining area and a living area are rare. The unique Italian elegance of this interior design makes the Aida home extra special.
The ingenious configuration and carefully-chosen decor items turn Aida into a versatile living space that would work just as fine as a family home or a luxury vacation rental. The seamless mix between functional design, wood craftsmanship, and Italian style looks like a winning and inspiring combination.
The beautiful Aida tiny house looks like a typical wooden cabin on wheels on the outside. Still, it reveals a surprisingly luxurious interior with an interesting layout. Spacious enough to include one loft bedroom, Aida also manages to squeeze in both a dining area on the main floor and a unique living area in the loft space above it.
A well-equipped kitchen and a unique bathroom are also part of the generous configuration. This charming mobile home is much more elegant than you’d expect, boasting a wealth of top-quality wood and customized details.
Aida is also special because of its status. Italy doesn't have too many tiny houses, especially ones that are built entirely of wood. The tiny living wave spread across Europe only a few years ago, making the builder of Aida one of the pioneers in this part of the world and Italy in particular.
It all started with wood craftsmanship. More than a decade ago, Simone Vecchiato used his carpentry skills to design and build wooden structures for mountain tourism. Even then, he focused on harmony with the natural environment and creating a welcoming, home-like atmosphere inside each dwelling.
In 2015, Simone brought a new concept to Italy. Inspired by the huge popularity of tiny houses in the US and Northern Europe, he built a pioneering mobile home with plates ready to legally hit the road, revealing an interior surface of 20 square meters (215 square feet). This would be the first Italian tiny house on wheels made entirely of wood.
A few years later, in 2018, the unique wooden home was named Chiara and officially introduced to the public. This marked the beginning of SV Mini House, claiming to be the first company in Italy to build tiny homes that blend American style with Italian craftsmanship. Simone Vecchiato and Chiara Tasca have turned the company into a successful brand that helped bring many people freedom of movement and self-sufficient living.
All of the SV Mini House models meet domestic requirements, including dimension-wise. They are just under 4 meters tall (13 feet), 2.5 meters wide (8.2 feet), and with a length between 5.50 to 8 meters (18 to 26 feet). The SV Mini House models, in particular, are made exclusively from wood, contributing to optimal thermal insulation. They're fitted with certified electrical and plumbing systems, like traditional dwellings, while also being licensed for free road circulation.
Everything inside the gorgeous Aida tiny is custom-made of wood, giving it a premium look. The area that would typically serve as the living room was designed as an RV-style dining nook, with a large table flanked by comfy sofas. Two big windows offer great views and keep this space well-lit, and the seating comes with plenty of storage room underneath.
SV Mini House also specializes in custom kitchens, and it shows. Aida's kitchen boasts a farmhouse charm combined with modern appliances. Again, storage is one of the main focuses, thanks to the well-integrated kitchen cabinets and additional shelves.
The loft living area is one of Aida's top attractions. This room doesn't just enjoy plenty of space for chairs and a coffee table but is also flanked by two generous-sized windows that ensure cross-ventilation. A built-in ladder leads to this comfortable and surprisingly-stylish room with beautiful views, despite the loft placement. Tiny houses with both a dining area and a living area are rare. The unique Italian elegance of this interior design makes the Aida home extra special.
A separate staircase with the typical built-in storage connects the main floor with the loft bedroom. Two windows, LED lighting, and custom artwork add a special touch to this bedroom, big enough to fit in a queen-size mattress and a separation wall that doubles as a shelf cabinet. The same elegance is reflected in the compact but stylish downstairs bathroom, featuring a beautiful wooden vanity, additional cabinets, and discrete LED lighting.
The ingenious configuration and carefully-chosen decor items turn Aida into a versatile living space that would work just as fine as a family home or a luxury vacation rental. The seamless mix between functional design, wood craftsmanship, and Italian style looks like a winning and inspiring combination.