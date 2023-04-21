Adorable Tiny Designed in Germany Was Born for Maximum Freedom

Although the contradictory concept of XXL tiny homes has its undeniable perks, downsizing to a smaller, mobile home ultimately has to do with greater mobility. Tiny home designs that stay true to the tiny living philosophy are born for the road – compact, lightweight, and easy to maneuver. This particular German model fits in this category, also using clever design solutions for optimal comfort.
Berghaus is a Germany-based home builder that focuses on customized small dwellings. A team of professional carpenters brings each customer's dream home to life based on one of the brand's designs.
Two main qualities of the Barghaus builds are sustainability, through the extensive use of natural and recycled materials, are durability. Each of their designs is named after a mountain, suggesting a connection to nature and the ability to withstand all kinds of weather conditions and pass the test of time.
The Berghaus tiny homes are about something other than fancy or experimental architecture and luxuries that would typically be incompatible with mobile living. They look like rustic wooden cabins on the outside and reveal minimalistic interiors that favor functionality. At the same time, they integrate modern technology and off-grid capabilities for comfortable living and maximum freedom.
In practical terms, this means a home that's truly mobile and comfortable on the road. Bigger models are always trickier to maneuver, while the small and light Vaalserberg is hassle-free when it comes to transportation.
Another advantage is greater compatibility with a self-sufficient lifestyle. All the houses designed by this German builder are meant to become off-grid. Still, installing the solar system and the tanks for fresh water and grey water on a more compact dwelling is easier.
On the other hand, the freedom to move is correlated to a more compact living space. With designs like the Vaalserberg, you won't see lavish lounge areas, multiple bedrooms, or solid staircases. This tiny sticks to the basics – an open-plan main floor area that includes the kitchen, the bathroom, and the lounge, plus a simple ladder that leads to the loft bedroom.
Style-wise, this tiny keeps things simple, making it more versatile. Still, it stands out among similar designs due to the unusually tall, vertical windows on the main floor level. The glass entry door and all of these vertical windows visually heighten the house, making it feel more spacious and even more elegant. The ones that are well-placed in the living area take up minimal space yet flood the place with natural light – always a plus in small dwellings.
At the same time, this spot in the house is extra cozy, thanks to the rustic fireplace. Although tiny, the Vaalserberg still offers the classic pleasure of watching TV on the sofa, near the fireplace, with the tall windows connecting to the outdoors.
A minuscule foldable table in the living area and discrete floating shelves above the sofa fit in seamlessly because they're also made of the same type of wood. The same goes for the storage closet in the kitchen area, close to the entry door, and the cabinets with shelves in the loft bedroom. This makes the bedroom surprisingly practical for a house this size.
Like all the Berghaus tinies, the Vaalserberg flaunts an interesting kitchen, combining a rustic, traditional look with premium appliances. Despite its size, this home on wheels has a well-equipped kitchen and plenty of storage space. A sliding wooden door separates the kitchen from the bathroom, fitted with a rain shower, a hot water boiler, a conventional toilet, and a small vanity.
In addition to the rustic fireplace, the house uses infrared floor heating and conventional air conditioning to maintain optimal temperatures. Plus, the insulation foil helps keep the house cool in the summer and warm during the cold season.
Pricing for this ultra-tiny Berghaus design starts at €52,229 ($57,200). In addition to the customization, the Vaalserberg can also benefit from additional extras, including windows, shelves, a washer/dryer, and a bathtub. In this case, a smaller size means greater freedom and flexibility.
One of the smallest Berghaus tiny homes reflects the true nature of this modern lifestyle. Also named after a mountain, the Vaalserberg comes in three size options, all under seven meters (23 feet) in usable length. The smallest Vaalserberg is only 5.4 meters (17.7 feet) long, with a total length (including the drawbar) of 6.9 meters (22.6 feet). The other two options are slightly longer, all sporting the same width (2.55 meters/8.3 feet) and height (3.99 meters/13 feet).
The Vaalserberg would be ideal for a single owner or a couple, compared to other Berghaus models that are suitable for larger families. The extensive use of wood makes it look like a traditional mountain cabin, with the added benefits of superior mobility and premium appliances.
Thanks to these generous storage solutions, it fits a comfortable bed and stays clutter-free and airy. A regular-size horizontal window provides fresh air and natural light, and a couple of discrete lights are integrated in a way that takes as little space as possible.
