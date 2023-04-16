This School Bus Has Been Converted Into a Cozy and Feature-Rich Motorhome for Six People

The nomadic lifestyle has been gathering lots of fans in the past years. More and more people are getting into building an RV and traveling the world, never settling in one place. What is surprising is that many families with little kids also choose this lifestyle. And they somehow manage to fit everyone in a mobile home. Some choose to buy an already completed RV and avoid going through the annoying process of figuring out how to make it sustainable on the road. But others, like this family of six, love to be involved in the DIY process and choose the right features to fit their needs.

20 photos Photo: Tiny Home Tours / YouTube