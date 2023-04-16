This School Bus Has Been Converted Into a Cozy and Feature-Rich Motorhome for Six People

The nomadic lifestyle has been gathering lots of fans in the past years. More and more people are getting into building an RV and traveling the world, never settling in one place. What is surprising is that many families with little kids also choose this lifestyle. And they somehow manage to fit everyone in a mobile home. Some choose to buy an already completed RV and avoid going through the annoying process of figuring out how to make it sustainable on the road. But others, like this family of six, love to be involved in the DIY process and choose the right features to fit their needs.
Fitting six people in a school bus and providing each of them with their own space is a Superman challenge. Not to mention that, when you have kids, you also need a big and functional kitchen. AJ and John have been thoroughly thinking about all the features their mobile home should have to ensure perfect on-the-road living.
Since this is a school bus, it has many storage boxes on the exterior, where tools, 125 gallons (473 liters) of fresh water, 75 gallons (284 liters) of gray water, two LP tanks, and a 4,500-watt generator are safely stored. The bus also has a city water filter and a standard RV water heater. A few cameras were installed around the vehicle to provide enough safety when parked.
The interior has been designed in a way to make everyone feel like they have just stepped into a conventional house and not a mobile one. The living room is also used as a sleeping space for the parents. The large couch can be extended and transformed into a two-person bed. A bookcase and a cabinet with a swivel table were added around the sofa to provide extra storage.
All the electrical stuff has been hidden underneath the sofa. It is easily accessible just by moving one of the cushions. This bus runs on a 3,000-watt inverter, two 200 amp/h batteries, and roof solar panels.
The kitchen was placed between the front cabin and the living room. It comes with many base cabinets to store all the cooking utensils. Instead of upper cabinets, open shelves were added. It is a better choice when there is little width space, and they don't make the space look too cramped. The shelves are used to store millions of spice jars and a drying rack right above the double-bowl sink. A two-burner induction stovetop, a giant fridge, and an air fryer provide the kitchen's functionality. The canned food is stored in a little pantry underneath the oven.
The bathroom is separated into two parts. The Nature's Head composting toilet is located behind the living room and is separated by two curtains. Right next to it, we find a tiny sink, a mirror, and a shower cabin with a curtain.
All the clothes are stored in a colossus solid wood wardrobe that got a second chance at life. It was bought for only $30 and then remodeled to fit the shape of the bus. The top part is used for parents' clothes, and each kid has a drawer at the bottom.
They have been living on this bus since December 2022, and it took them around four months to transform it from a regular bus into a home on wheels. With all the experience they gained from doing this conversion, they plan on working on more similar projects in the near future and even opening a business to provide enough money for their journey.
However, most people who choose this lifestyle either change from an RV to another RV when they get bored or completely give up on it. This is one of the main reasons that most choose to renovate an old vehicle instead of buying a new one.
Since this is a school bus, it has many storage boxes on the exterior, where tools, 125 gallons (473 liters) of fresh water, 75 gallons (284 liters) of gray water, two LP tanks, and a 4,500-watt generator are safely stored. The bus also has a city water filter and a standard RV water heater. A few cameras were installed around the vehicle to provide enough safety when parked.
The interior has been designed in a way to make everyone feel like they have just stepped into a conventional house and not a mobile one. The living room is also used as a sleeping space for the parents. The large couch can be extended and transformed into a two-person bed. A bookcase and a cabinet with a swivel table were added around the sofa to provide extra storage.
All the electrical stuff has been hidden underneath the sofa. It is easily accessible just by moving one of the cushions. This bus runs on a 3,000-watt inverter, two 200 amp/h batteries, and roof solar panels.
This family can spend quality time behind the driver's cabin in the dinette area. There is enough seating space for everyone provided by two bench seats and a swivel chair. John installed belt seats on the dinette benches to protect the kids while driving. The chairs can be easily removed if they need that space for something else. Dinner can be served on the small table attached to the wall between the benches. There are also USB ports to charge their devices.
The kitchen was placed between the front cabin and the living room. It comes with many base cabinets to store all the cooking utensils. Instead of upper cabinets, open shelves were added. It is a better choice when there is little width space, and they don't make the space look too cramped. The shelves are used to store millions of spice jars and a drying rack right above the double-bowl sink. A two-burner induction stovetop, a giant fridge, and an air fryer provide the kitchen's functionality. The canned food is stored in a little pantry underneath the oven.
The bathroom is separated into two parts. The Nature's Head composting toilet is located behind the living room and is separated by two curtains. Right next to it, we find a tiny sink, a mirror, and a shower cabin with a curtain.
At the very rear end of the motorhome, we find the children's bedroom. It was designed with four bunk beds, each with a small shelf. A few boxes underneath one of the beds provide enough storage for the toys and books.
All the clothes are stored in a colossus solid wood wardrobe that got a second chance at life. It was bought for only $30 and then remodeled to fit the shape of the bus. The top part is used for parents' clothes, and each kid has a drawer at the bottom.
They have been living on this bus since December 2022, and it took them around four months to transform it from a regular bus into a home on wheels. With all the experience they gained from doing this conversion, they plan on working on more similar projects in the near future and even opening a business to provide enough money for their journey.
While buying a school bus and converting it yourself might be cheaper, it can also be tremendous work. This choice might be the best for those who enjoy spending months doing something DIY-ed. If you decide to get an RV and start the adventure immediately, depending on its size and year, you could pay as much as $100,000.
However, most people who choose this lifestyle either change from an RV to another RV when they get bored or completely give up on it. This is one of the main reasons that most choose to renovate an old vehicle instead of buying a new one.