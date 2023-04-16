General Motors Won’t Backtrack on Ditching CarPlay and Android Auto

General Motors took the world in general, and its customers in particular, by surprise a couple of weeks ago. The company announced that beginning in 2024, its EVs would no longer support Android Auto and CarPlay, two of the most popular options among new-car buyers.
The American carmaker wants to go all-in on Android Automotive, a fully featured operating system that sports integrated Google services.
As such, customers would no longer have to connect a smartphone to the head unit. Android Automotive is pre-loaded at the hardware level and is deeply connected to vehicle functions. Google Maps can also read the battery range, while Google Assistant can adjust the air conditioning with voice commands.
In theory, Android Automotive offers a significantly upgraded experience, but giving up on Android Auto and CarPlay wasn’t received well by customers. With a phone in every pocket, the two systems make accessing apps like navigation and streaming platforms more convenient.
The switch to Android Automotive allows GM to insist on subscriptions, something that could eventually become a money-making machine. But given the criticism, many believed the carmaker would backtrack on this controversial decision.
That’s not going to happen, it seems. GM spokeswoman Kelly Cusinato recently explained that customers would eventually discover “the benefits of this integrated system as they become familiar with it.” In other words, General Motors will stick with its strategy of bringing Android Automotive to its cars, hoping that once customers give it a try, they’ll fall in love with the new approach.
The bigger problem for General Motors is convincing customers to try out the system. The decision to drop support for Android Auto and CarPlay force many potential new-car buyers to look elsewhere. As a result, some might not even get the chance to try out Android Automotive, as they go directly for a car that includes smartphone mirroring options.
Cusinato says General Motors wants to offer something that’s more advanced than Android Auto and CarPlay. It’s not a step back, the spokeswoman explained, adding that customers will be offered eight years of free connectivity. In other words, those buying a new EV powered by Android Automotive won’t pay a single cent to use the system for nearly ten years.
As the operating system that powers the infotainment capabilities, Android Automotive can also run Android Auto and CarPlay. If General Motors wants to, it can enable the smartphone mirroring systems on top of Android Automotive, therefore shooting two birds with one stone. It’s not yet clear if the company plans to do this in the long term, but critics seem to believe that General Motors would eventually pursue every option that helps them monetize the subscription system in its electric vehicles.
