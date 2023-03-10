Ford Proves E-Transit's Versatility by Showcasing a Type A Electric School Bus

The battery-powered Ford E-Transit dominated the electric cargo van market in the United States in 2022, and besides the commercial delivery and cargo markets, a new sector will be able to leverage the eco-driving benefits it provides.
Ford has just taken the wraps off a Type A electric school bus based on the E-Transit commercial van. Dubbed E-Transit School Bus, the electric kid-mover was unveiled at the Work Truck Week 2023 exhibition in Indianapolis this week.
News that Ford is indeed building an all-electric school bus has been confirmed by Wanda Young, Ford’s Global Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, through a Twitter post. Apparently, this is the first time a “full line automaker” offers a Type A schoolbus package based on an electric powertrain.
Initially introduced by Ford back in 2020 as an emission-free version of its best-selling cargo van, the E-Transit quickly climbed to the top of the selling charts in the U.S., with 6,500 units sold in 2022. It also registered solid sales in Europe and Canada.
The E-Transit-based school bus is powered by a rear-mounted, 198 kw (266 hp) electric motor coupled with a 67 kilowatt-hours battery pack that will offer a range of up to 125 miles (201 km) on a single charge. The van also boasts various safety features, such as a 360-degree camera and a collision warning system. These features make it suitable vehicle for transporting children.
Though Ford hasn’t mentioned any specifics about the new E-Transit School Bus, the Type A bus is the smallest category for this vehicle type and is designed to transport between 10 to 20 passengers.
The Ford E-Transit all-electric van has already showed its versatility, with the company already having secured major deals with industry leaders like the world’s leading logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL) and the US Postal Service. Now, the E-Transit van takes the guise of a school bus in a bid to help schools across the nation reduce operating costs. This will be possible due to lower maintenance costs compared to fossil fuel-powered buses.
About half a million school buses go up and down the streets transporting over 25 million children to school every year. These buses cover about 5.7 billion miles per year. Current figures show that the E-Transit has already helped save over 745,000 gallons of gas after its first year on the market. That means it prevented more than 4.3 million kg of CO2 from entering Earth’s atmosphere. Imagine what electrifying the U.S.’s fleet of school buses would mean - it would save millions of tons of CO2 emissions.
Additionally, school districts can benefit from various government incentives to electrify their fleet. They can obtain up to $375,000 to change their diesel-powered buses for all-electric versions, plus another $20,000 in credits as per the Inflation Reduction Act. These incentives could make the zero-emission electric van nearly free for some school districts.
Ford hasn’t officially released any pricing, production, or availability details of the E-Transit School Bus.
News that Ford is indeed building an all-electric school bus has been confirmed by Wanda Young, Ford’s Global Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, through a Twitter post. Apparently, this is the first time a “full line automaker” offers a Type A schoolbus package based on an electric powertrain.
Initially introduced by Ford back in 2020 as an emission-free version of its best-selling cargo van, the E-Transit quickly climbed to the top of the selling charts in the U.S., with 6,500 units sold in 2022. It also registered solid sales in Europe and Canada.
The E-Transit-based school bus is powered by a rear-mounted, 198 kw (266 hp) electric motor coupled with a 67 kilowatt-hours battery pack that will offer a range of up to 125 miles (201 km) on a single charge. The van also boasts various safety features, such as a 360-degree camera and a collision warning system. These features make it suitable vehicle for transporting children.
Though Ford hasn’t mentioned any specifics about the new E-Transit School Bus, the Type A bus is the smallest category for this vehicle type and is designed to transport between 10 to 20 passengers.
The Ford E-Transit all-electric van has already showed its versatility, with the company already having secured major deals with industry leaders like the world’s leading logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL) and the US Postal Service. Now, the E-Transit van takes the guise of a school bus in a bid to help schools across the nation reduce operating costs. This will be possible due to lower maintenance costs compared to fossil fuel-powered buses.
About half a million school buses go up and down the streets transporting over 25 million children to school every year. These buses cover about 5.7 billion miles per year. Current figures show that the E-Transit has already helped save over 745,000 gallons of gas after its first year on the market. That means it prevented more than 4.3 million kg of CO2 from entering Earth’s atmosphere. Imagine what electrifying the U.S.’s fleet of school buses would mean - it would save millions of tons of CO2 emissions.
Additionally, school districts can benefit from various government incentives to electrify their fleet. They can obtain up to $375,000 to change their diesel-powered buses for all-electric versions, plus another $20,000 in credits as per the Inflation Reduction Act. These incentives could make the zero-emission electric van nearly free for some school districts.
Ford hasn’t officially released any pricing, production, or availability details of the E-Transit School Bus.
???? please come to a full stop!— Wanda Young (@WandaY_FordPro) March 9, 2023
Excited to share #ETransit is the first van from a full line automaker to offer a Type A #schoolbus package on an electric powertrain. Talk about versatility!
Stop by the Ford Pro booth @ NTEA #WorkTruckWeek to see it and our software + charging. pic.twitter.com/09XbvrPEgt